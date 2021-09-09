Akerna Report: Friday Ahead Labor Day Weekend Grossed $90.1M In Marijuana Sales

Business intelligence from Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) shows that Friday, September 3, was the second-largest grossing sales day of 2021, bringing in $90.1 million in national retail cannabis sales. The top-selling day of the year, of course, was April 20, the unofficial cannabis holiday. The Friday before the 4th of July was previously the second-highest sales day for the year.

Throughout the long Labor Day weekend, September 3 – 6, a total of $234.8 million in sales was brought in: Friday, $90.1 million, Saturday $63.8 million, Sunday, $42.1 million and Monday a total of $38.8 million.

"Our prediction report for the long weekend correctly forecasted that Friday would be the second-largest cannabis sales day to date in 2021,” James Ahrendt, business intelligence architect at Akerna said. “This further shows the trend that when holidays fall on weekends, the Friday of that weekend will have the largest spikes in spending. Dispensaries can leverage our prediction reports to prepare staff, inventory, and promotions to optimize the in-store experience and offer deals on the products consumers are seeking. By meeting the consumers' preferences, dispensaries will likely increase sales and create more loyal customers."

Key Highlights For The Labor Day Weekend

Sales By Category:

Flower – 48.5%

Cartridge/Pens – 32%

Concentrates – 10%

Infused Edibles – 8%

Other – 1.5%

Sales Demographics:

61.4% male

38.6% female

Sales by age groups:

30-40 –30%

Under 30 – 29%

40-50 – 20%

50-60 –12%

Over 60 – 9%

Average order total

Medical – $116.44

Recreational – $78.19

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash