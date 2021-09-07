Raising The Standards For Cannabis Edibles: Honoring The Legacy Of Eric Eslao

From well-known celebrities such as Willie Nelson, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, and Tommy Chong to thought leaders and policy advocates, such as Jack Herer, Mary Jane Rathbun, Dr. Sue Sisley and Keith Stroup, there are a lot of heroes in the world of weed.

Some are quite famous, and others often fly beneath the radar, despite their influence having been quite integral to the healthy, vibrant cannabis market that we enjoy today.

Take Eric Eslao, for instance.

Eric Eslao was the mastermind behind Défoncé Chocolate, which was the first legal edibles brand to deliver something no other legal edibles brand could deliver prior to 2015.

You see, in a world where most edibles were little more than over-processed junk food infused with THC (and never offered any level of dosage consistencies), Eric was producing a high-end, THC-infused chocolate bar that offered three things that made it revolutionary:

Consistency – every single edible was consistent in terms of dosage and experience. Responsible Sourcing Standards – the cannabis and chocolate were sourced only from quality suppliers (i.e. – responsibly grown cannabis growers and high-end chocolate manufacturers). Legitimacy – A destigmatized version of what edibles should look and taste like.

It may not seem like that much of a big deal now, as you can find plenty of edibles offering these types of benefits today, but back in 2015, when Défoncé was just getting started, it just wasn’t possible.

Truth is, not only did Eric raise the bar and elevate the entire cannabis edibles market to a place where low-end, poor-quality edibles would no longer continue to thrive without any fear of competition, but he did it in a way that made him one of the most beloved CEOs in the cannabis business.

You see, Eric was not your run-of-the-mill, stone-faced, money-hungry corporate CEO.

He was actually the antithesis of that. A kind man who saw real value in human capital, and treated his employees and business partners with the utmost respect. As well, he wanted the cannabis market to be taken seriously and was laser-focused on legitimizing the industry by taking it out of the shadows of unethical business practices, and demanding more from those who profited from it.

It was never enough for the market to be legal. For Eric, it was about the market being treated no differently than any other regulated industry. And in order to ensure such a thing, he sought to provide not just products that set a higher standard on what edibles should be, but also guidance and mentorship for those who were just getting started in the cannabis business, and also wanted to legitimize the industry. In fact, Eric worked with the city of Oakland to provide financial assistance and management guidance for social equity brands, as he believed the industry should not only acknowledge its responsibility to righting the wrongs of prohibition regarding communities of color that have been most harmed by the war on drugs, but actually do something about it.

When it comes to champions of a socially-responsible cannabis industry, Eric was the real deal.

Sadly, Eric Eslao passed away on August 26, 2021 after suffering an aortic dissection. Not only did he leave behind a legacy that will long be honored by those who knew and worked with him, but he also left behind a wife and two children, who really drove his work ethic and his passion to make the world a better place.

As consumers, it can be easy to forget all the hard work and dedication it takes to do something truly revolutionary in this market. But the next time you go to a dispensary, and you buy an edible that delivers on quality, taste, proper dosing, and experience, just remember that before Eric Eslao, that didn’t exist. He made this happen. And by doing so, further legitimized the cannabis industry. Something for which we should all be grateful.

