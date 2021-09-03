New Study Points Towards Possible Cognitive Benefits Of LSD Microdosing

A paper published this week is shedding new light to the neurological benefits of low doses of LSD in increasing neuroplasticity in the brain.

The new placebo-controlled, within-subject study investigated the effect of single low doses of LSD (5, 10, and 20 micrograms) on circulating BDNF levels in healthy volunteers.

The presence of Brain Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF) in blood plasma is a queue used to measure the levels of neuroplasticity in humans.

While the practice of microdosing psychedelics has received much attention based on anecdotal evidence, there is a substantial lack of clinical data proving its benefits beyond the placebo effect.

A recent trial involving 191 participants found that the cognitive benefits of subjects who consumed small doses of LSD were equal to those found in the patient cohort consuming a placebo.

Research has shown possible links between BDNF levels and conditions such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer’s disease,diabetes, Huntington’s disease, Rett syndrome, dementia, anorexia and bulimia, according to the Beckley Foundation, who co-sponsored the study along with Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Increased levels of BDNF are also associated with improved cognitive functioning and mental health as well as short- and long-term memory.

“This study provides preliminary evidence that low doses of LSD increase BDNF plasma levels in healthy volunteers up to 6 h after administration, suggesting a window of opportunity for a therapeutic response and cognitive enhancement that might be of use in patient populations,” reads the study.

Photo by Psychonaught on Wikimedia Commons