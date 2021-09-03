fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.46
378.94
+ 0.38%
BTC/USD
+ 1191.73
50438.37
+ 2.42%
DIA
-0.38
355.25
-0.11%
SPY
+ 0.29
452.90
+ 0.06%
TLT
-1.28
150.82
-0.85%
GLD
+ 1.96
167.29
+ 1.16%

New Study Points Towards Possible Cognitive Benefits Of LSD Microdosing

byNatan Ponieman
September 3, 2021 2:36 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Study Points Towards Possible Cognitive Benefits Of LSD Microdosing

A paper published this week is shedding new light to the neurological benefits of low doses of LSD in increasing neuroplasticity in the brain.

The new placebo-controlled, within-subject study investigated the effect of single low doses of LSD (5, 10, and 20 micrograms) on circulating BDNF levels in healthy volunteers.

The presence of Brain Derived Neurotropic Factor (BDNF) in blood plasma is a queue used to measure the levels of neuroplasticity in humans.

While the practice of microdosing psychedelics has received much attention based on anecdotal evidence, there is a substantial lack of clinical data proving its benefits beyond the placebo effect.

A recent trial involving 191 participants found that the cognitive benefits of subjects who consumed small doses of LSD were equal to those found in the patient cohort consuming a placebo.

Research has shown possible links between BDNF levels and conditions such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, Alzheimer’s disease,diabetes, Huntington’s disease, Rett syndrome, dementia, anorexia and bulimia, according to the Beckley Foundation, who co-sponsored the study along with Maastricht University in the Netherlands.

Increased levels of BDNF are also associated with improved cognitive functioning and mental health as well as short- and long-term memory.

“This study provides preliminary evidence that low doses of LSD increase BDNF plasma levels in healthy volunteers up to 6 h after administration, suggesting a window of opportunity for a therapeutic response and cognitive enhancement that might be of use in patient populations,” reads the study.

Photo by Psychonaught on Wikimedia Commons

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Exclusive: Psychedelics Co. Synthesis Institute Closes $7.25M Series A Funding Through Non-Traditional VC Path

Synthesis Institute, known for its wellness retreats and psychedelic practitioner training, has closed a $7.25 million Series A funding round, becoming the first psychedelic startup to adopt and raise funds as a Steward-Ownership organization. read more

The DEA Seeks To Increase Federal Production Limits For Psilocybin And Marijuana Research

The Drug Enforcement Administration is proposing a significant increase in federal limits for the production of psilocybin, psilocin and marijuana for research purposes. read more

Red Light Holland and Creso Pharma Call Off Psilocybin-Cannabis Merger

“Magic mushroom” company Red Light Holland (CSE: TRIP) (OTCPINK: TRUFF) will not be merging with Creso Pharma Limited (OTCQB: COPHF), as the companies had previously anticipated. read more