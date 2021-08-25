fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.43
373.94
+ 0.11%
BTC/USD
-618.87
48869.98
-1.25%
DIA
+ 0.46
353.28
+ 0.13%
SPY
+ 0.96
447.01
+ 0.21%
TLT
-1.24
150.52
-0.83%
GLD
-1.16
169.81
-0.69%

Nasdaq-listed FSD Pharma To Advance Psychedelics Pipeline With $9 Million Acquisition Of Lucid Psycheceuticals

byNatan Ponieman
August 25, 2021 5:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Nasdaq-listed FSD Pharma To Advance Psychedelics Pipeline With $9 Million Acquisition Of Lucid Psycheceuticals

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) (CSE:HUGE), a life sciences holding company looking at cannabinoid and psychedelic-based medicines, announced it is entering a definitive agreement to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. 

Lucid is a psychedelic pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat neurodegenerative diseases and mental health disorders.

The all-stock transaction will include 4.5 million Class B subordinate voting shares of FSD Pharma, valued at approximately $9 million.

As part of the deal, Lucid’s co-founder and CEO, Dr. Lakshmi Kotra, will lead FSD Pharma’s drug development pipeline in psychedelics and medical cannabis.

“The acquisition of a distinctive company like Lucid illustrates FSD Pharma’s vision to build a portfolio of biotechnology assets on a new frontier of medicine that hold the potential to treat mental health disorders and neurodegenerative diseases in a new way,” said Anthony Durkacz, Interim CEO of FSD Pharma.

Durkacz said that Lucid has successfully developed a strong pipeline of novel therapeutic compounds, supported by IP in order to advance to future clinical trials.

“We are confident that the experience the Lucid leadership team brings will allow us to immediately start the process towards clinical trials to further advance these promising therapies,” he added.

Lucid refers to itself as a psychedelics-inspired company focusing on “total brain health.” For this goal, the company is developing a pipeline of drugs focusing on mental health disorders like major depression and neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Lucid has exclusive worldwide licensing rights from the University Health Network in Canada, to a patent-protected family of new chemical entities. From this IP, the company derived its lead therapeutic candidate for neurodegenerative disorders, called Lucid-21-302, currently undergoing scale-up processing and IND-enabling studies.

The company’s pipeline also includes Lucid-201, a psychedelic drug candidate targeting mental health disorders.

Photo: Arek Socha at Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Strong Earnings, Stocks In Green, Investments And Divestments

Cannabis stocks, and overall markets, closed the week in the green, as cannabis companies got into their earnings season. read more

FSD Pharma To Liquidate Cannabis Assets, Continues With Covid Treatments

Canadian firm FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE.CN) is suspending all cannabis-related activities. The company has begun liquidating its assets, including its 25,000 square-foot production facility in Cobourg, Ontario. read more

Data: Cannabis Capital Raises Pick Up In June As Public Companies Get New Money

The Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker is an information service that monitors capital raise and M&A activity in the legal cannabis industry. read more