Akerna Launches 'Akerna Connect' – New eCommerce Software Enabling Cannabis Dispensaries To Digitally Reach Customers

byNina Zdinjak
August 18, 2021 11:00 am
Cannabis software company Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) announced its new offering on Wednesday – Akerna Connect. The new eCommerce software provides a suite of digital marketing tools to retailers and dispensaries enabling locations to reach their consumers and enhance their shopping experience through online ordering, loyalty programs and text messaging.

Through Akerna Connect, dispensaries can reach consumers digitally when they are not in store. The platform allows the dispensary to design custom campaigns with interactive content and personalized messaging to attract customers back into the store, drive traffic to their online menu and further engage their target audiences.

How Does It Work?

If a consumer is shopping at a dispensary that runs Akerna Connect, they can order their cannabis products online via the retailer's website, which will display the dispensaries branding while running Akerna Connect on the backend. In addition, consumers can opt-in for loyalty programs and text message alerts.

"Akerna Connect allows dispensaries to convert more sales, increase customer engagement and remain competitive," said Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley. "This new product continues to bolster our portfolio of technologies built for the cannabis industry, and we are proud to offer the most comprehensive ERP system in the industry. Through our ecosystem, cannabis businesses can manage, strategize, report on, and plan every facet of their business and supply chain."

Over a dozen cannabis businesses are successfully running the software, which was built to serve the industry's unique regulatory and compliance needs.

"The tools that Akerna Connect provides our dispensary are game-changing. Akerna Connect is a central component of our marketing strategy that drives our foot traffic daily,” added Natalia Rivera, president of Emerald Cannabis Wellness Center. 

The Price Action

Akerna’s shares were trading 1.25% lower at $3.16 per share at the time of writing Wednesday mid-morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Akerna

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

