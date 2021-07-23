fbpx

AOC Reintroduces Amendment To Allow For Federal Research Into Psychedelics

byNatan Ponieman
July 23, 2021 3:43 pm
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is again pushing for legislation that would remove federal barriers to research the therapeutic potential of psychedelic substances like MDMA, psilocybin and ibogaine.

While a number of private institutions and universities are currently researching the therapeutic potential of a host of psychedelic molecules, most of these remain classified as Schedule I drugs.

Currently, a rider on a 1996 spending bill bans the allocation of federal funds to “any activity that promotes the legalization of any drug or other substance in Schedule I.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s measure was introduced as an amendment to a broader spending bill that covers fund allocation for multiple federal agencies. The amendment would strike the rider, thus making research into psychedelics possible for federal agencies.

“It is ridiculous that Congress upholds War on Drugs-era barriers on federal research into substances like psilocybin, ibogaine, & MDMA when early results are indicating major promise in treating PTSD, addiction, & more.

I’m trying (again) to lift them so we can pursue the science,” said the Congresswoman in a tweet.

Ocasio-Cortez has introduced a similar amendment in the 2019 congressional session, though it was broadly rejected by members of both parties. 
“Last time I intro’d this, both parties voted against it & some laughed,” the representative said on Twitter. “But I am undeterred! I’ll keep bringing it up until the times catch up.”

Picture by Kalineri on Unsplash And Wikimedia Commons

Cannabis Markets

