Rhode Island One Step Away From Becoming First U.S. State To Authorize Safe Injection Site Legislation

byAndrew Ward
July 2, 2021 4:34 pm
The Rhode Island General Assembly passed legislation on Thursday authorizing a two-year harm reduction center pilot program.

The bill now heads to the desk of Governor Daniel J. McKee. Without indicating a possible decision, the governor said he would review the legislation when it arrives at his desk.

If signed into law, Rhode Island would be the first state to approve a program, joining ten nations, including Canada, in supporting similar measures. Several U.S. cities and Massachusetts have also attempted to launch programs without any reaching completion so far.

Why OK Supervised Drug Centers?

The program is aimed at combating drug overdoses through safe injection facilities monitored by medical professionals.

The U.S. continues to struggle with addiction and overdose and Rhode Island is no exception. Since 2014, Rhode Island has seen hundreds of accidental overdose deaths each year.

According to the state Department of Health, last year marked the highest overdose death total: 384. Through June, the state has seen 133 people pass away from an accidental overdose.

In a press release, Majority Floor Manager John G. Edwards stated that harm reduction centers significantly mitigate overdose risks while serving as "a gateway to treatment and rehabilitation of people with substance abuse disorder."

Under the rules, towns must accept a facility before it can operate. Additional bill parameters would see the creation of an advisory committee that would report to the state DoH.

Possible Uncertain Path To Implementation Regardless

The decision could be momentous if signed into law. However, the bill's sponsor, Sen. Joshua Miller, warned that federal prohibition of safe injection sites could trigger additional legal battles.

 

Photo source: Rhode Island State Senate Facebook page

