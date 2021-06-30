Cannabis Brand Civilized Teams Up With Tumblr, Will Launch Its First Cannabis Industry Blog

Cannabis lifestyle brand Civilized Worldwide Inc. is teaming up with Tumblr to design the

network's first cannabis industry blog, which is expected to launch in July.

Civilized will be the cannabis content curator for the new site, Cannabis.Tumblr.com and will build out its content and community of contributors and partners to create a "culturally accurate, informative and entertaining cannabis experience for the Tumblr community."

Not A Moment Too Soon

Tumblr's ever-expanding audience accounts for 21% of CBD sales in the U.S. based on a 2020 analysis done by GWI Global. At the beginning of this year, the popular Gen Z-attractive social networking site had 327 million unique visitors across the world.

“Just a few weeks ago we announced our re-launch with a focus on amplifying the voice of the cannabis, hemp and CBD communities,” said Terri MacDonald Riedle, CEO and co-founder of Civilized. “Now, our strategic partnership with Tumblr is an exciting extension of that promise. The Tumblr audience is a critical community for our industry, and we are thrilled to directly introduce their membership of millions to broader cannabis culture.”

Terry City, vice president of brand partnerships at Tumblr, added that they are pleased to partner with Civilized and utilize their experience on this project while advancing their platform.

“We are thrilled to have Civilized bring their content, editorial oversight and industry relationships to the Tumblr community,” she said. “Tumblr has empowered many niche communities with category-specific blogs ranging from fashion to activism and we look forward to building out a home for the cannabis community alongside Civilized.”

Tricia Vanderslice, president and CCO at Civilized, said the partnership with Tumblr is an important extension for the cannabis community.

"At Civilized, we focus on bridging the gap between audiences and industries, we see this partnership with Tumblr as an important omnichannel extension for the cannabis, hemp and CBD communities at large," Vanderslice said.

“The team at Tumblr has embraced the importance of providing an inclusive and authentic cannabis community experience in a way that is forward-thinking and a sign of progress that has yet to be seen on other social platforms.”

Photo by Diyahna Lewis on Unsplash