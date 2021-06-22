Cannabis Unionization Efforts Continue To Grow Across Several States

Cannabis workers continue to unionize in an increased fashion across several states.

The latest example came Monday when United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 5 announced it had unionized its first cannabis industry workers.

The agreement includes over 500 cannabis manufacturers and lab workers from Santa Rosa-based companies CannaCraft Manufacturing and Sonoma Lab Works.

On June 15, 2021, 39 agriculture workers at Adelanto, California-based Tikun Olam Cannbit Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TLV: TKUN) voted to join the Teamsters Local 1932. The Teamsters said it was "the first Agricultural Labor Relations Board election victory for cannabis workers in Southern California."

Pandemic Fuels Surge In Cannabis Union Efforts Across America

Efforts to unionize cannabis have been underway for roughly a decade, with UFCW noted as a leader in the movement.

Incremental and notable milestones have been reached, including 2019's unionization of workers at Philadelphia's Pennsylvania Medical Solutions, a subsidiary of GOODNESS GROWTH HLDGS INC. (OTC:GDNSF).

The pandemic saw efforts surge across various states. MJBizDaily reports that the uptick was brought on by job security fears, increased protection for labor organizing and more aggressive union targeting of the industry.

This year has seen agreements reached in several states, including Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Colorado.

In February, ten members of Somerville, Massachusetts' Liberty Cannabis joined UFCW Local 1445 in February 2021.

In April, workers at Portsmouth, Rhode Island's Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center joined UFCW Local 32.

In May, Longmont, Colorado-based employees at Union Harvest and Nature's Root Labs also agreed to joined UFCW.

The Colorado agreement is considered "a first of its kind, across-the-board unionized CBD joint venture that sets a precedent for even more workers in the industry to unionize," according to a UFCW press release.

Image source: Wiki Photo Commons/My 420 Tours