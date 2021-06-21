Medical Cannabis And Gun Rights Advocates Join Forces In Minnesota, Reject Mutual Exclusivity

Despite the many successful cannabis legalization efforts made over the last several years in the U.S., many states still face obstacles and contradictions.

Minnesota is one of them where medical marijuana users are being barred from holding firearms permits, due to federal regulations. As a result, advocates from both camps have joined forces, reports the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

State Vs. Federal Law

The unlikely alliance came about during a special legislative session when the new group asked the Minnesota Department of Health to petition the federal government to remove cannabis from its Schedule I classification of marijuana that places it in the same category as heroin, ecstasy and LSD, thus making it illegal for anyone who uses medical marijuana to buy a firearm.

“If their effort is successful, Minnesota would be the first of 36 states that allow medical marijuana in some form to appeal directly to the federal government on behalf of its enrollees,” according to the Star-Tribune.

There are currently more than 35,000 registered medical cannabis patients in the state, but that number is projected to triple or quadruple in the coming years.

"The registry is going to grow a lot," said Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, who has been advocating for a change in the classification. "All of those people will be denied the right to get a shotgun in the fall to go hunting."

Prioritizing Second Amendment Right To Medical Cannabis Right

The debate deepened when Rep. Rod Hamilton (R) chose to forego using medical cannabis that had been recommended to him by physicians as a treatment for his multiple sclerosis in order to maintain his right to bear arms. After he registered as a medical marijuana user, a renewal of his firearms permit was denied.

"In the eyes of the federal government, we're all felons, and it's just tragic," Hamilton said.

"Do I feel like I've missed out? Absolutely I do. My doctors think this would provide me some relief," Hamilton added. "I am prioritizing, right, wrong or otherwise, my Second Amendment rights over using, in the eyes of Minnesota, a lawful medical product."

Some legislators are considering another way to resolve the issue – to create a state law that will reclassify cannabis as a schedule II substance like Oregon did.

While that would fly in the face of federal law, it could provide Minnesotans “some cover when signing up for the medical program,” writes the Star-Tribune.

State Sen. Scott Dibble of Minneapolis noted that this reclassification would not completely resolve the problem, as a federal change would still be needed, “but it’s a start and it creates a critical mass.”

Photo by Sebastian Pociecha on Unsplash