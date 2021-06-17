New Zealand Cannabis Company Goes Green Using Hydropower

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission.

New Zealand-based medical cannabis company, Greenfern Industries, has achieved a carbon-zero rating.

The certification comes after years of hard work in sustainable practice.

Since the company's start in 2018, Greenfern has prided themselves on their values for community and the environment.

Amid concerns about the environmental impacts of indoor cannabis production, Greenfern is leading the pack in innovating sustainable cannabis cultivation.

The indoor production of cannabis involves carbon-intensive practices. These include around-the-clock lighting systems, and artificial humidity and carbon dioxide control. Since cannabis is a high maintenance crop, high-powered lights and carbon dioxide for faster growth and better quality is crucial.

Studies have shown that to produce just 1 kg of cannabis, an astonishing 4600 kg of carbon dioxide emissions is needed.

Following global trends of cannabis legalisation, both the industry and the environmental damage posed by it is growing.

How does Greenfern produce sustainable cannabis?

In order to reduce the environmental impacts of energy consumption, Greenfern has been working with a low to no carbon alternative to natural gas – hydropower.

Hydropower, or hydroelectricity, as the name suggests, is the harnessing of running water to generate electricity.

In a study comparing different kinds of power, hydropower, alongside solar and wind power, rated well for a low carbon footprint.

Therefore, switching to alternative power can reduce carbon emissions as well as the energy costs used to run indoor lighting by a significant amount.

We believe in caring for the environment and giving back to the communities in which we operate.Greenfern Industries Sustainability Strategy

These reductions help Greenfern commit to offering high-quality products without compromising on cost to customers or nature.

In April this year, the company gained permission from the Taranaki Council to restart a decommissioned hydro power plant. The good news came after extensive repairs and upgrades to the plant's infrastructure.

Sitting on the Waingongoro River, the plant provides carbon-free power for use in indoor growing operations.

But, cannabis growers can't avoid the full carbon footprint of cannabis. As a result, Greenfern aims to offset their impact by planting native trees and forests.

They are confident that their stance on energy reduction and the environment will in turn, improve their long-term competitiveness in the global environmental crisis.

Greenfern hopes that through their financial success and popularity, others in the industry will learn that you can earn profits and be green.