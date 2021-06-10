Golden Triangle Ventures Announces Acquisition Of Hemp And CBD Brand Sonder Fulfillment

Multi-industry consulting firm Golden Triangle Ventures Inc. (OTC:GTVH) announced the acquisition of hemp and CBD company Sonder Fulfillment, LLC.

An Acquisition Formed Through Years Of Partnership

The deal comes after years of partnership.

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle, said the acquisition comes after years of partnering together.

"Completing this acquisition brings one of the most amazing teams I have ever had the pleasure to work with, formally, into our family," he added.

Golden Triangle praised Sonder's team of research scientists and flavor specialists and their ability to produce cannabinoid-based homeopathic and nutritional products.

The acquisition not only adds a qualified team to the fold but also brings noteworthy clients with it.

Sonder provides Golden Triangle with established white-label contracts for major companies, including Amway and Select, a division of the CURA brand. The company also provides raw CBD to clients in 22 nations, including Mexico, Australia, Japan and South Korea.

Golden Triangle highlighted Sonder's relationships across the supply chain and its ability to manage the entire operation. Sonder brings strong cultivation figures into the deal, growing a company record 20,000 acres of industrial hemp last year.

What's Next For Golden Triangle And Sonder

The acquisition will likely expand product offerings, entry into new markets and further research into cannabinoid products and homeopathic treatments.

Sonder also partnered with hemp processor GVB Biopharma to obtain its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) raw product certification, which would expand the company's reach into markets where CBD is only available through the medical market.