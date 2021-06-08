Cybin To Co-Sponsor Clinical Trial Testing Psilocybin In Frontline Health Workers With Covid-related Distress

Psychedelics and biotech company Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) is co-sponsoring a new clinical trial that will test the benefits of psilocybin treatment in health workers experiencing COVID-related distress.

The randomized, placebo-controlled trial aims to treat symptoms of depression, anxiety, burnout and PTSD among frontline doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.

Researchers will apply psychedelics-assisted psychotherapy methods that use psilocybin in conjunction with psychological therapy.

Cybin is sponsoring the trial in a partnership with the University of Washington in Seattle.

The organizations want to ascertain whether psychedelic medicine can help clinicians recover from COVID-related distress, said Dr. Alex Belser, Cybin’s chief clinical officer.

“Our nation’s doctors, nurses and clinicians have been shouldering the burden of COVID-19 by taking care of the sickest among us. They’re experiencing high levels of anxiety, depression and burnout. Now it’s our turn to help them,” Belser added.

Cybin CEO, Doug Drysdale, said he is proud to be helping front-line healthcare workers.

"We are also delighted and proud to launch EMBARK, a ground-breaking psychotherapy model aimed at delivering best-practice, supportive healing in conjunction with psychedelic therapeutics.”

The EMBARK model will be applied to this study for the first time.

