fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.16
336.44
+ 0.05%
DIA
-0.31
346.90
-0.09%
SPY
+ 0.11
422.08
+ 0.03%
TLT
+ 0.98
138.49
+ 0.7%
GLD
-0.60
178.47
-0.34%

Cybin To Co-Sponsor Clinical Trial Testing Psilocybin In Frontline Health Workers With Covid-related Distress

byNatan Ponieman
June 8, 2021 5:15 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cybin To Co-Sponsor Clinical Trial Testing Psilocybin In Frontline Health Workers With Covid-related Distress

Psychedelics and biotech company Cybin Inc. (NEO: CYBN) (OTCQB:CLXPF) is co-sponsoring a new clinical trial that will test the benefits of psilocybin treatment in health workers experiencing COVID-related distress.
The randomized, placebo-controlled trial aims to treat symptoms of depression, anxiety, burnout and PTSD among frontline doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.
Researchers will apply psychedelics-assisted psychotherapy methods that use psilocybin in conjunction with psychological therapy.
Cybin is sponsoring the trial in a partnership with the University of Washington in Seattle.
The organizations want to ascertain whether psychedelic medicine can help clinicians recover from COVID-related distress, said Dr. Alex Belser, Cybin’s chief clinical officer.
“Our nation’s doctors, nurses and clinicians have been shouldering the burden of COVID-19 by taking care of the sickest among us. They’re experiencing high levels of anxiety, depression and burnout. Now it’s our turn to help them,” Belser added.

Cybin CEO, Doug Drysdale, said he is proud to be helping front-line healthcare workers.
"We are also delighted and proud to launch EMBARK, a ground-breaking psychotherapy model aimed at delivering best-practice, supportive healing in conjunction with psychedelic therapeutics.” 

The EMBARK model will be applied to this study for the first time.
Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Psyched: MindMed's Nasdaq Debut, PharmaDrug Gets Orphan Drug Designation For DMT, Numinus Launches Clinical Trial Of Naturally Derived Psilocybin

PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (Pink: LMLLF) announced an FDA-granted Orphan Drug Designation to its wholly owned subsidiary Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., for the use of DMT in organ transplantations. read more

Psyched: California Psychedelics Bill Passes Second Committee, GH Research Closes $125M Series B, Study Shows Psilocybin Could Equal SSRI Results In Depression

A bill that would remove penalties for the possession, personal use and social sharing of certain natural and synthetic psychedelics in California passed the state Senate Health Committee. The bill will now be reviewed by the Senate Appropriations Committee, after which it would move to a Senate floor vote if approved. read more

Psyched: Compass' New Patents, Cure Extends DEA License, Andrew Yang Supports Psilocybin in NYC

Compass Secures 2 New Patents In the midst of a public debate about the right use of patents in the psychedelics sector, Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS) was granted two new patents by the US Patent and Trademark Office. read more

Psyched: First Psychedelics ETF Comes To The US, Bills Move Forward In Texas, California and New York

Psychedelics ETFs Are Gaining Traction Defiance ETFs launched the “Next Gen Altered Experience ETF,” the first U.S.-listed ETF that zeroes in on the psychedelics industry. read more