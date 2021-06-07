CBD Brand Vybes Teams Up With Hip Hop Artist Blackbear To Launch New Beverage

CBD wellness brand Vybes has teamed up with popular hip hop artist Matthew Tyler Mustok, better known as Blackbear, as it launches its newest beverage in honor of the musician – Blackbear Hibiscus.

The West Hollywood-based CBD company's latest drink flavor is made with hibiscus tea, blackberry juice, clove, cinnamon, and infused with 25mg hemp-derived CBD. Blackbear Hibiscus will be available both online and in certain retail stores starting Monday, June 7th. The beverage, suitable for vegans, has only 24 calories and 5 grams of sugar and will cost $35.94 per 6-pack.

Blackbear And CBD

When he was diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis, caused by the combination of an unhealthy lifestyle and family history, Blackbear decided to change his habits and pursue healthy nutrition and an exercise plan. That's when he discovered CBD, which helped him ease the pancreatitis pain, sleep better and start down the road to recovery.

As a musician, songwriter and producer Blackbear lives a hectic life; health and wellness were not always a priority. Although now he says that Vybes CBD beverages have helped him take care of both mind and body.

"Vybes was my favorite drink so it was an easy decision to partner with them,” Blackbear told Benzinga. “They have the best flavors and I really love what they're doing in the CBD space."

Hibiscus Was Part of Blackbear's Childhood

"Hibiscus, with its lovely flavor and flower mixed with blackberry, reminds me of a nostalgic taste from my childhood," he said. "Vybes has been beneficial for my sleep and recovery as I've been training hard for this summer tour and at the end of a workout, it's great for my muscles to relax."

The rollout of Blackbear Hibiscus comes on the heels of the artists’ newest E.P. that debuted Friday.

Courtesy Image