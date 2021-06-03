fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
333.47
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
346.40
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.06
420.27
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
138.53
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
178.76
+ 0.01%

California Psychedelics Decriminalization Bill Passes Senate Vote, Moves To The House

byNatan Ponieman
June 3, 2021 7:43 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
California Psychedelics Decriminalization Bill Passes Senate Vote, Moves To The House

A California bill to remove penalties on psychedelic substances was approved by the state senate in a 21-16 vote on Wednesday.

“We just had a huge win. SB519 passed the full state senate, and is now on its way to the assembly,” said the bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, in a Twitter statement.

If approved, the bill would remove penalties for the possession, personal use and social sharing of certain natural and synthetic psychoactive drugs including psilocybin, psilocin, DMT, ibogaine, mescaline, LSD, ketamine and MDMA.

The original legislation included measures to expunge the criminal records of those charged with low-level psychedelics convictions. However, the approved bill was amended to remove those provisions, reported Marijuana Moment.

“A big step for this legislation and for our movement to end the war on drugs and to take a more health and science-based approach, moving away from the criminalization of drugs,” Wiener said. 

In an interview with Benzinga, the senator added that he is in favor of full drug decriminalization and that this measure is a first step toward that goal.

“Until we get there, we know that psychedelics have huge promise in treating mental health and addiction problems, and so we want to stop criminalizing people for using these substances, whether it's for a spiritual or recreational use or for a health issue,” Wiener said.

The bill would also mandate the State Department of Public Health to set up a working group to evaluate whether to fully legalize and regulate psychedelics in the future. The group would give its recommendation to the legislature.

Image by ShonEjai on Pixabay

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Markets

Related Articles

Texas Legislature Approves Psychedelics Research Bill, Will Now Head To Governor's Desk

A bill to expand research on psychedelic medicine is headed to the desk of Texas Governor Greg Abbott for his signature. read more

Meet PsyBio, A Company Producing Psilocybin From Genetically-Modified Bacteria

As psychedelics draw closer to legalization, companies in the industry have yet to figure out the most efficient and cost-effective way of producing psilocybin and other molecules on a commercial scale. read more

NIH Director Praises Psychedelics' Potential As Therapeutic Treatment, Touts Progress In Access To Cannabis For Research

During a Wednesday Senate budget hearing, Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) expressed positive remarks about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics such as psilocybin and MDMA. read more