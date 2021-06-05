The Drop: 6 Weed Strains Hitting Menus In June

This article by Dante Jordan was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.

This month The Drop, Dante Jordan's column rounding up all the can't-miss strains from the best brands and growers, looks at anticipated releases from Caliva, LOWD Farms, Connected Cannabis, and more.

Good afternoon, my friends, and welcome to The Drop, a monthly column where we cover which new strains are hitting the dispensary streets in any given month, and why I think you should know about them.

Let's get right to it.

LOWD: Wedding Mints

Listen, if you're out in Portland, you definitely need to be smoking LOWD. Pun intended, alladat. I spent the winter months out in Portland (beautiful city, will go back at some point) and LOWD's Cake Mints definitely made the grey rainy days a lot easier to handle. Its Wedding Mints is probably more of the same, so buy the limited drop while you can.

Wedding Mints is a cross between Wedding Cake and SinMint Cookies with purple buds and hard-hitting effects. Jesce Horton, the brand's CEO, told me it's part of the brand's Catch-and-Release series where they run excellent strains that people will love, but they just don't make the cut for long-term production.

On the flavor and how it hits, Jesce told me, “It's a similar profile to a doughy, cakey, but more on the cookie, and gassy side than their Cake Mints.” That right there is weed connoisseur for “Fam … Fire.”

Available: Oregon

Magic Hour Cannabis: Sherbadough

Magic Hour Cannabis: producers of what's still some of the best Gelato I've ever tasted in my life. Its T-1000 is fire too, and more evidence for consumers that THC isn't the decider of quality. Really, everything they put out is fire, so I'm comfortable telling you to run out and grab the limited release of its newest strain: Sherbadough.

Sherbadough is an Archive-bred creation. The cross is Sunset Sherbert and Do-Si-Dos. I wasn't too familiar with this one so I hopped on the phone with brand co-owner Will Perry (great guy, can tell his parents are nice people) to ask how Sherbadough hits. He told me the terpenes tested at 3% and, “It's a sweet gassy flavor like Zkittlez with some diesel on the end. Starts out very sweet then it fades into a gassy type of flavor.”

If you catch the Sherbadough, cherish it, and if you don't, Magic Hour Cannabis' GMO Cookies and Gelato #25 are excellent substitutes.

Available: Oregon

Caliva: Chemistree

Caliva

Caliva's a pretty big player in California, owned by The Parent Company, which also has Jay-Z's Monogram brand under its umbrella. It's known for its Alien OG flower, a consistent top seller in California, but they're also pushing out new strains constantly. Recently, I connected with the brand to see what's coming down the pipeline. Chemistree is the answer, Caliva's sativa entry in this year's NorCal High Times Cannabis Cup.

Caliva has Chemistree listed as a sativa-dominant hybrid with a gassy aroma and sour pine complements, so you're probably getting some Chemdog, diesel-y vibes in there with what's probably a descendant of Kush too. And as I type that, I'm now reading an email that says it descends from Headbanger genetics, which is a cross of Sour Diesel and Biker Kush. So yeah, I'm right in real time, wow. The nose knows.

Officially, Chemistree is a cross of Motorbreath #15 and Headbanger with heavy amounts of pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool all up in the terpene profile.

Available: California

Nightshade: NightShade

I don't know the most about Connected Cannabis Co., but during a road trip last year I smoked a Gushers pre-roll from them and it tasted like a sunset-flavored smoothie. Not Sunset Sherbet, I mean like, if I could roll up what a sunset looks like, that's how I would expect it to taste. So with that experience, I reached out to see what they may have dropping for June.

From the Connected breeding program, Nightshade is a new brand and inaugural strain dropping 5/28. They say it's a sweet, earthy, and gassy strain, which makes me hope that it's a heavy ass high that makes you want to sleep for 18 hours. Like Death Star or something. The description for Nightshade is: “A strong body high that creeps upon smoking, this one hits on the heavier side without the sedative head high.”

According to the Nightshade brand, the strain evokes nostalgia for the early days of Biscotti and Gelato 41 first hitting the scene. So it is exclusively selling the strain in half ounce packages. Apparently the exclusive strain has made appearances on Lil Baby, Takeoff, and Chris Brown's Instagram stories, so it's already making a splash in the rap community.

If you check it out, let ya boy know what it's hitting for.

Available: California

Glass House Farms: WonderBar

Glass House Farms is making massive money moves. Big news broke for Glass House this week as it was announced that they're doing a merger with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corp, worth $567 million, according to All Hip Hop. Additionally, Glass House and the Parent Company, which houses a suite of brands such as Jay-Z's Monogram and Caliva, are working on a retail partnership agreement, as well. And coming in June, Glass House will be dropping a strain named WonderBar.

If you've had the strain Wonka Bars and you loved it, then go ahead and write WonderBar on your shopping list. It's the same strain, just a different name, cause, ya know … hashtag trademark stuff, hashtag legal jargon.

WonderBar is a cross of GMO Cookies and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies. It kicks out a skunky, funky, and chocolate type aroma with that classic OG-like taste on the smoke. Expect it to hit you with an “Oh, wow, alright, yeah, that's heavy” type of high that ends at “Alright, damn yeah … I should definitely schedule a pocket of time for this one next time.”

Available: California

The Bank: Gush

Rounding out The Drop list is a Nevada brand named The Bank that's releasing a strain called Gush. To keep it a buck, I don't know much about it or its bud quality, so if you're familiar, tap in and let me know what's good.

Gush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with French Toast and Berner's Cookies as parents. The Bank describes the strain as an amazing experience with effects that can uplift your mood and relax your body. Gush's terpene profile features limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool in a way that gives the flower a fruity, but also spicy flavor.

Gush drops at the top of June and will be available throughout various Nevada dispensaries, like Deep Roots and Exhale Dispensary. Peep its website for more info on where else to find it.

Available: Nevada

Featured image by Gina Coleman/Weedmaps

