VETCBD Teams Up With Best Friends Animal Society Providing CBD To Thousands Of Shelter Animals

Veterinarian-founded cannabis company VETCBD reported Wednesday it has teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society to help the organization stop the killing of shelter animals by 2025.

The new partnership will last 18 months, during which VETCBD will contribute its hemp-derived CBD oil to Best Friends and its partners, helping thousands of animals.

Best Friends is the latest beneficiary of VETCBD’s One Fur One program—for every tincture purchased, the company donates a tincture to a rescue organization.

“VETCBD has always worked to help as many animals as we possibly can,” said Dr. Tim Shu, founder and CEO of VETCBD. “Research shows CBD can help ease occasional stress and discomfort, and we believe the use of cannabinoid therapy in a shelter setting will increase the chances of adoption for those animals who may otherwise be overlooked.”

Best Friend stands behind one of the country's largest no-kill animal sanctuaries and various animal lifesaving programs. It is also working with more than 3,300 animal welfare and shelter organizations.

“Through our partnership with VETCBD, many shelter pets across the country will benefit from the calming effects of its products,” Candi Maciel, director of corporate partnerships at Best Friends Animal Society said. “That’s not just healthy for the pet—stable energy is very attractive to potential adopters and should help more pets find great homes. That’s a winning combination.”

