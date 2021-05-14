After 47 Years Of Publishing High Times Rolls Out Its First Cannabis Offering

The publishing company behind High Times Magazine, Hightimes Holding Corp., will launch its first cannabis offering dubbed High Times Black Label.

Initially, the label will roll out in California and Michigan with their first branded flower and pre-rolls in Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid strains. The offering is meticulously curated using cultivars from growers across these two states.

Sold as hand-trimmed eighths of flower, and as single full gram joints, or in 5 half-gram joint packs, the collection is moderately priced from $15-$55.

“When we started the journey into retail with this brand we always knew that products would be an essential piece of the puzzle,” High Times CEO, Peter Horvath stated. “We wanted to distribute the best in the industry, but we also wanted to stick with our consumers through their entire cannabis journey. In just over a year our small but mighty team has expanded our business model and is now delivering the high-quality cannabis that has appeared in the magazine for ages directly to consumers. We’re ready to thrive in the most important cannabis markets in the country.”

The brand’s product will be available across its dispensaries and delivery platform, licensed stores in Michigan via the brand’s collaboration with Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) and various other retailers in both states.

Products are already accessible across these two states.

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash