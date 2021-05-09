These 15 Famous Weed Quotes Tell A Compelling Story

This article was originally published on The Bluntness and appears here with permission.

Do you have a favorite cannabis quote? A quick Google search will yield a lot of results. Some cannabis quotes are inspiring, some shocking, and others downright silly.

The initial idea behind this article was to gather some of the most interesting or compelling cannabis quotes in one place.

However, while sorting through hundreds of potential entries, The Bluntness editorial team quickly saw an opportunity to arrange a selection of these cannabis quotes into a narrative – where the quotes themselves do the storytelling.

The final result is a cultural cannabis cognitive rollercoaster, which inspires a lot of ideas and questions about our favorite plant.

Bob Marley, Musician

When you smoke herb, herb reveal yourself to you. All the wickedness you do, the herb reveal itself to yourself, your conscience, show up yourself clear, because herb make you meditate. Is only a natural t'ing and it grow like a tree. – Bob Marley, as reported by Martin Booth

Carl Sagan, Astrophysicist and Author

“The illegality of cannabis is outrageous, an impediment to full utilization of a drug which helps produce the serenity and insight, sensitivity and fellowship so desperately needed in this increasingly mad and dangerous world.” – Carl Sagan, Marihuana Reconsidered

Harry Anslinger, The Father of Cannabis Prohibition

Reefer makes darkies think they're as good as white men. – Harry Anslinger (Racist Bureaucrat)

Morgan Freeman, Actor

“I have fibromyalgia pain in this arm, and the only thing that offers any relief is marijuana. They’re talking about kids who have grand mal seizures, and they’ve discovered that marijuana eases that down to where these children can have a life. That right there, to me, says, ‘Legalize it across the board!’” – Morgan Freeman, The Daily Beast

Bershan Shaw, Cancer Survivor and Business Leader

“They have us thinking cannabis is a crime, and they’ll put you in jail for it – but it’s saving lives. I had to be a champion when everybody turned their back against me, doctors and practitioners, and nobody wanted to help me get cannabis treatment – and I had to do what I had to do to live.” – Bershan Shaw, The Bluntness

John Ehrlichman, White House Domestic Affairs Advisor to President Richard Nixon

“We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities. We could arrest their leaders, raid their homes, break up their meetings, and vilify them night after night on the evening news. Did we know we were lying about the drugs? Of course we did.” – John Ehrlichman, Harper’s Magazine

Dr. Andrew Weil, Medical Physician and Author

Some people have said that the aggressiveness that alcohol stimulates, and that is certainly the characteristic of alcohol, is consistent with Western values and Western culture, whereas, for example, the more introspective, meditative, reverie kind of state that marijuana produces, or opium produces, seems more consistent with some of the Eastern cultures than with Western cultures, and maybe some of our discomfort with those drugs has to do with that feeling that this is culturally out of sync with us. – Andrew Weil, Ancient Altered States

Louis Armstrong, Musician

Marijuana is a thousand times better than whiskey. It's an assistant, a friend. – Louis Armstrong

Jack Herer, Cannabis Author and Activist

If you substitute marijuana for tobacco and alcohol, you’ll add 8 to 24 years to your life. – Jack Herer

Hunter S Thompson, Journalist

I have always loved marijuana. It has been a source of joy and comfort to me for many years. And I still think of it as a basic staple of life, along with beer and ice and grapefruits – and millions of Americans agree with me – Hunter S. Thompson, "Lapse in Judgment"

President Barack Obama, World Leader

When I was a kid, I inhaled frequently. That was the point. – President Barack Obama

Dr. Sebastian Marincolo, Cannabis Philosopher

The legalization of marijuana is not a dangerous experiment – the prohibition is the experiment, and it has failed dramatically, with millions of victims all around the world. – Sebastian Marincolo

People say you can abuse cannabis… shit, you can abuse cheese burgers too, but you don’t see them shutting down McDonald’s. – Joe Rogan

Philip K. Dick, Author

To inspire himself, he lit up a marijuana cigarette, excellent Land-O-Smiles brand. – Philip K. Dick, The Man in the High Cast

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Professional Athlete

I’ve known enough drug users–going as far back as grade school and the streets of New York–not to view them as pariahs or lost souls. I’ve certainly smoked more than my quota of weed. – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Read the original article on The Bluntness.

