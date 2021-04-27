A New Retail Concept In Cannabis: Hospitality Brand Humboldt Social, Papa & Barkley Team Up To Launch Upscale Dispensary

Cannabis-oriented hospitality brand Humboldt Social has partnered with cannabis wellness brand Papa & Barkley to launch Papa & Barkley Social, an original cannabis retail concept. Papa & Barkley Social will offer a dispensary, tasting room, day spa, outdoor food truck and consumption lounge.

The new retail offering takes 7,000 sq. ft. of space inside Papa & Barkley’s Eureka manufacturing facility, and will have an official opening on May 6.

Guests and consumers will be welcomed and guided by cannabis concierges or professionals. The dispensary will offer the complete line of Papa & Barkley’s solventless, natural Releaf products, including skincare products, tinctures, balms and edibles.

The offering will further include Papa’s Select line of living extracts, Social Nature – Humboldt’s own cannabis products, and lines from Humboldt’s women-led farms, Dewpoint, Sunrise Mountain Farm and Emerald Queen Farm.

Guests can choose from various cannabis-infused programs at the day spa, including massages and beauty treatments. In the outdoor lounge, consumers can enjoy locally-sourced cannabis products.

"Papa & Barkley Social immerses guests in an elevated cannabis experience as they partake in traditional leisure activities,” Adam Grossman, Papa & Barkley's founder and executive chairman, stated, “It's a concept new to California. At Papa & Barkley we pride ourselves on helping people improve their lives with great products made naturally from this amazing plant. This partnership with Humboldt Social will help people understand the beauty of Humboldt County and the key role that cannabis can play in their lives."

Aaron Sweat, CEO and co-founder of Humboldt Social, said his team is excited to see its brand reach Papa & Barkley’s flagship facility and “launch an upscale dispensary in the space.

"We gave a lot of thought to the design and wanted to disrupt the cannabis landscape with a totally new experience," he concluded.

Photo Credit: Leon Villagomez