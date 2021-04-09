Want To Study Cannabis Chemistry? You May Even Get The Scholarship

The University in Saul Ste. Marie, Michigan claims to have been the first in the nation to launch the cannabis chemistry program, and now also the first in the U.S. to offer cannabis chemistry scholarships.

The school opened cannabis chemistry classes back in 2019, and now with the help of a cannabis testing facility in Hazel Park, Michigan, Steadfast Labs will provide financial assistance to its students. Steadfast Labs decided to fund a yearly $1,200 scholarship.

"It is our great pleasure to grant this unprecedented scholarship for a cutting-edge program in an innovative industry," said Avram Zallen, founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs. “This grant is another opportunity for Steadfast to help LSSU students pursue careers in this exciting and important industry."

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be sophomores at the minimum and have a GPA of at least 3.0. Those who live in the Detroit area will have preferences because the company’s services are based there.

"This generosity from Steadfast Labs is the latest example how our Cannabis Center of Excellence continues to pave the way in this discipline," said The University president Dr. Rodney S. Hanley. "The scholarship reinforces key components of our vision statement: being vanguard-focused and driving social mobility. Our growing relationship with Steadfast Labs additionally furthers numerous parts of our strategic plan, including enhancing academic offerings, positioning cannabis studies as a national leader of academic inquiry, and bolstering community partnerships."

Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng on Unsplash

