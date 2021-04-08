Forget Miami, LatAm Is Where The Startup Action Is: A Clubhouse Discussion On April 9

While VC investment in Latin America has doubled every year since 2016, there are still many hurdles entrepreneurs have to go through if they want to be successful in the region. They are up against a large informal economy, analog financial information, weak institutions, high bureaucratic barriers to entry and more.

However, these stellar entrepreneurs have learned to navigate the landscape and build successful companies across regions.

How did these breakout founders do it? What would they do differently?

How will their examples bear fruit throughout the developing world? And, how are investors analyzing opportunities in LatAm?

Join Benzinga Cannabis managing director and El Planteo co-founder and CEO Javier Hasse, and a group of elite panelists on a Clubhouse discussion of the topic on Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Panelists include:

Mike Packer, partner, QED Investors

Michael Sidgmore, co-founder and partner, Broadhaven Ventures

Daniel Bilbao, co-founder and CEO, Truora

David Poritz, co-CEO, Credijusto

Santiago Aparicio, co-founder and CEO, OnTop.ai

Brynne M. Rojas, co-founder and CEO, Habi.co

Photo by Alexander Shatov on Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.