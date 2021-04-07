Michigan Cannabis Company Fluresh Launches Cannabis Line Benefiting Expungement Activities

A Michigan-based cannabis company, Fluresh, will contribute $1 from every pack of its new Creamberry 1/8 Jars and 5ct Pre-Rolls to help with expungement activities across the state.

In December 2018, Michigan legalized recreational cannabis, and almost two years later, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Clean Slate legislation that enables the expungement of cannabis-related convictions.

The legislation takes effect April 11, and to celebrate, Fluresh said it will support the National Expungement Week, the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Legal Aid of West Michigan organizations.

These organizations fight for automated expungement of all records and help communities affected by the war on drugs.

Fluresh said it will make a monetary donation to National Expungement Week for individual background checks and grant $5,000 to the Black & Brown Cannabis Guild and Legal Aid of West Michigan.

Last year, the company supported around 500 applications for expungement, and now it plans to at least double this donation via the sale of its limited-edition Creamberry packs.

Fluresh is also known for helping the Last Prisoner Project and sponsoring the Michigan Prisoner Relief Campaign.

"The sale of our limited edition Creamberry packs and donation to statewide expungement efforts are just some of the ways we are working to positively impact the communities we serve," Fluresh exec Lauren Pollack said in a statement.

"Issues of justice and equity are at the core of everything we do at Fluresh, and we are proud to work in the state of Michigan, which is making great strides in offering opportunities to those suffering from the effects of marijuana mass incarceration."

Photo courtesy of Fluresh.

