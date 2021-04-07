Entheon Launches Psychedelics Pre-Screening Genetic Test

Entheon Biomedical Corp. (OTC: ENTBF) a company dedicated to the application of the psychedelic DMT in the treatment of addiction, announced the launch of a psychedelics genetic test kit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, HaluGen Life Sciences Inc.

The test will serve as a pre-screening platform for patients looking into psychedelics-assisted psychotherapy, giving out “genetic, personal and familial insights” to improve patient care and reduce possible risks associated with the therapy.

"For Entheon, the launch of this product also represents our first revenue stream as we work to develop commercial partnerships for the mass sale of the test,” said CEO Timothy Ko.

The company said the test is now available for sale in Canada, and expects to offer availability in the U.S. in coming months.

How Does It Work?

The technology, which has existed in similar variants in the cannabis industry for a few years, is a psychedelics first, according to the company.

Clients receive a simple test kit in their home, do a cheek swab and return the kit to the company, which conducts a PCR genetic analysis at its Toronto testing facility.

“A personalized genetic profile with five individualized sensitivity and risk reports is sent directly to the customer and they are also given access to pre-screening mental health surveys and relevant peer-reviewed scientific studies,” said a release from the company.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

