Benefit Concert To Honor The Legacy Of Charlotte Figi

Charlotte Figi, a young girl from Colorado, who helped spread the word about the benefits of CBD in those suffering from rare forms of epilepsy, will never be forgotten.

This week, on April 7th, a benefit concert in her honor will be held in her memory.

Charlotte's Story

Charlotte became famous around the world after taking part in a 2013 CNN documentary hosted by Dr. Sanjay Gupta, called “Weed.” Charlotte was suffering from Dravet syndrome, a type of epilepsy causing her to have hundreds of seizures a day, until her parents tried to treat her with medicinal cannabis. This was the only thing that provided significant results.

Unfortunately, Charlotte died last year at the age of 13.

Now, her story continues to live and help people around the world.

The Concert

“On April 7, 2020, Charlotte Figi passed away, leaving the world with her life-changing story of overcoming adversity through courage and grace, and impacting the lives of millions along the way whose wellness and dignity were in part made possible by Charlotte and the Figi family’s efforts,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement to High Times. “This year on April 7, we celebrate Charlotte Figi day to honor her legacy and the battle that so many continue to fight.”

The concert will welcome various artists, such as The Avett Brothers, Jason Mraz, Michael Franti, Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, Ruthie Foster, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash, Glen Phillips, Molly Tuttle, Sarah Jarosz, Corey Glover, and more.

The event is named Rock the RoC, as a reference to the Realm of Caring, a non-profit organization that supports cannabinoid research and patients who need lifesaving medicine.

Heather Jackson, the president of Realm of Caring and host for the event explained the influence Charlotte had on the popularity of CBD: “She was the catalyst. She was the sort of patient zero, if you will. So we need to continue to serve the community that was started by her bravery.”

