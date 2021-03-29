Legalization Of Over-The-Counter CBD In Australia: What To Know

This article by Amy Onaca was originally published on The Green Fund, and appears here with permission.

With a clear path towards CBD product registration now in place, cannabis companies are racing to get products on the shelves as quickly as possible.

In this episode, we sit down with the Managing Director of FreshLeaf Analytics, Cassandra Hunt, and the company's resident regulatory expert and former TGA official, Tony Whittaker, to discuss the government's late 2020 decision to legalize the over-the-counter sale of CBD products in Australian pharmacies.

"History suggests that the first movers among product companies will be the winners, with the first movers in the medicinal cannabis industry in Australia still dominating the industry today," FreshLeaf Analytics Managing Director Cassandra Hunt said.

"The race is now on to get products in the market as quickly and cost effectively as possible, assuming companies are able to overcome the challenge of proving efficacy."

As a result of the government's down-scheduling, pharmacies can now sell up to 150mg of CBD per day to Australian consumers without the need for a prescription, which has opened up a massive new market for ASX-listed pot stocks.

"I am excited that TGA has now provided a pathway to approval of over-the-counter CBD products," FreshLeaf Analytics Regulatory Specialist Tony Whittaker said.

"This gives a great opportunity for industry to develop products that consumers can access directly after consultation with their pharmacist. However, TGA has exacting standards, which will present a significant challenge to this young industry."

Read the original Article on The Green Fund.

