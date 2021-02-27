7 Amazing Herbs You Can Use For Better Health

This article by Alfonso Colasuonno was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission.

Disclaimer: The information in this post is not intended to replace a one-on-one relationship with a qualified healthcare professional and is not intended as medical advice. Please consult a medical professional before making any decisions regarding your use of herbal treatments with cannabis. Natural medicine has a millennia-long history of treating health-related issues, but, in many cases, these treatments have not been validated in the Western medical tradition.

By now, most of us are aware of cannabis’ medicinal properties. The cannabinoids and terpenes present in cannabis have been shown to be effective against a wide range of ailments.

However, for those drawn to naturopathy, cannabis is simply one of many routes to relief from medical symptoms and improved overall health.

We’ve curated a list of seven herbs you can use for common health problems. There are many ways to use these herbs with cannabis, including through vaporization, edibles, and tinctures.

One note of caution: Although these seven herbs are safe to use with cannabis in most situations, we strongly recommend that you discuss this with a doctor and/or herbalist beforehand.

Ashwagandha for Reducing Anxiety

Ashwagandha has a long tradition as one of the most important herbs in Ayurvedic medicine. It is an excellent choice if you struggle with anxiety.

A recent study found 28% lower levels of serum cortisol and overall lower anxiety in individuals who were given 300 mg of ashwagandha as opposed to a placebo.

The reason why ashwagandha is effective for anxiety is because it steers your body towards its natural equilibrium.

In addition to ashwagandha’s ability to counteract anxiety by promoting relaxation, it’s also effective for treating low energy and inducing sleep.

Cannabinoids for Reducing Anxiety: Cannabidiol (CBD)

Terpenes for Reducing Anxiety: Limonene, Linalool

Capsaicin for Suppressing Muscle Spasms

Capsaicin is a chemical compound found in cayenne pepper and other chili peppers. This compound soothes muscle cramps; researchers B.M. Fusco and M. Giacovazzo documented its particular effectiveness when applied as a topical cream.

Capsaicin has many other health benefits. It is frequently recommended for those who have fibromyalgia or rheumatoid arthritis. Additionally, capsaicin might be a good choice for lowering your blood pressure, overcoming psoraisis, or fighting and preventing cancer.

There are a few different ways you can utilize capsaicin, including adding chili peppers into your diet, taking capsaicin capsules, or using it as a topical.

Cannabinoids for Suppressing Muscle Spasms: THCa, THC, CBD, CBN

Terpenes for Suppressing Muscle Spasms: Myrcene

Cloves for Treating Nausea

If nausea is a problem, cloves just might be your solution. The reason why cloves work so well for nausea and a myriad of other health issues is because of its active ingredient, eugenol.

In addition to nausea, cloves are a great way to ease headaches or fight off colds.

There are many different ways to get the medicinal benefits of cloves. You can cook with them, or if you’re not culinarily-inclined, use clove capsules, oils, or powders.

A word of caution: Cloves are not recommended for people with bleeding disorders or those taking any blood-thinning medications. This is because there is a potential risk of abnormal bleeding. If you have any concerns, please consult a doctor or other qualified medical professional.

Cannabinoids for Treating Nausea: THC, CBD

Dandelion for Digestive Problems

Among those who practice “folk” medicine, dandelion is renowned for its ability to combat digestive disorders and promote healthy digestive functioning.

Dandelion also boosts your immune system. In fact, some researchers believe it may even go beyond that, with potential applications that are effective in treating cancer and HIV.

Dandelion is sure to please just about any palate, as you can purchase dandelion teas, coffees, capsules, tablets, or tinctures.

Cannabinoids for Digestive Problems; CBD

Terpenes for Digestive Problems: Limonene

Ginger for Pain Relief

Ginger is an option for those who suffer from pain. It works especially well for joint and muscle pain because of its phytochemicals’ ability to stop inflammation. In fact, a research study found that raw ginger produced a 25% decrease in muscle pain after eccentric exercise.

Ginger is also a worthwhile option for those looking to lose weight, better manage type 2 diabetes, or lower their LDL (bad) cholesterol.

To receive this herb’s benefits, you can either take ginger supplements or cook with fresh ginger root.

Cannabinoids for Pain Relief: THC, CBD, CBN, CBC

Terpenes for Pain Relief: α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Linalool, Eucalyptol

Nutmeg for Treating Insomnia

If you have difficulty sleeping, you may want to try nutmeg. This herb contains compounds which bring on drowsiness. Adding 1/8th to 1/4th of a teaspoon of nutmeg to a glass of warm milk is one of the best ways to fall and stay asleep.

In addition to treating sleeplessness, nutmeg detoxifies the kidneys and liver, and is also effective against bad breath.

A word of caution: Avoid large doses of nutmeg. They can be hallucinogenic, toxic, and potentially fatal.

Cannabinoids for Treating Insomnia: CBN

Terpenes for Treating Insomnia: β-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Linalool, α-Terpineol, Eucalyptol

Turmeric for Relieving Inflammation

Turmeric is one of the best options for treating inflammation. The reason why it works so well is because of curcumin, an antioxidant present in turmeric that protects us from cell and tissue-damaging free radicals.

Researchers have found that mice had a 50% reduction in inflammation when they were exposed to turmeric, along with tea and rosemary.

Turmeric is truly an all-purpose spice, being an effective treatment for a plethora of medical challenges, including indigestion, ulcers, psoraisis, and upset stomach.

Cannabinoids for Relieving Inflammation: THCa, CBG, CBD, CBC

Terpenes for Relieving Inflammation: α-Bisabolol, α-Pinene, β-Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Humulene, Eucalyptol

Read the original Article on Goldleaf.

Benzinga's Related Links:

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.