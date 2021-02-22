KushCo Plans To Pay Down Debt After Raising $40M Via Direct Offering

KushCo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:KSHB) has raised $40 million via a registered direct offering.

The cannabis-focused ancillary products and services provider signed agreements with investors for the sale of 24.24 million shares valued at $0.001 per share and warrants to buy up to 9.7 million shares at a price of $1.65 per share, under the offering.

Per the deal, the warrants will be instantly exercisable at a price of $2 per share, and are set to expire in five years since the issuance.

KushCo intends to use the collected gross proceeds to finance its debt and fro standard corporate activities, such as acquisitions, product development, and working capital, among others.

The offering should be closed on or around Feb. 24.

The only placement agent for the offering is named A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, while for the financial advisors were chosen Roth Capital Partners, and The Benchmark Company, LLC.

