Global Trac Solutions Partners With Minerco For Virtual Psychedelics Conferences

Digital media company Global Trac Solutions (OTC:PSYC) announced Monday a new joint venture with mushroom producer Minerco (OTC:MINE).

The two companies will co-develop a set of virtual events focused on education around the medicinal potential of psilocybin mushrooms.

Jamaica-based Minerco specializes in the growth, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms. The company will benefit from the venture by gaining public exposure of its psilocybin products through Global Trac’s digital platform.

“We’re thrilled to be able to combine our collective resources to develop and produce virtual conferences and forums in the coming months that we believe will effectively highlight this exciting sector within the psychedelic industry,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO David Flores.

Minerco CEO Julius Jenge said that his company will have the ability to do real case studies using its own products while Global Trac Solutions tracks the research with its own media platform.

“This initiative will allow us to host forums with both industry experts and patients who will give real examples of the benefits of Psilocybin and more specifically MINE products,” Jenge added.

The companies expect the first virtual events to go live before May.

Benzinga photo.

