fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.69
322.73
+ 0.83%
DIA
-0.16
310.10
-0.05%
SPY
+ 1.72
381.10
+ 0.45%
TLT
+ 1.79
150.09
+ 1.18%
GLD
+ 0.14
173.75
+ 0.08%

Global Trac Solutions Partners With Minerco For Virtual Psychedelics Conferences

byNatan Ponieman
January 25, 2021 4:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Global Trac Solutions Partners With Minerco For Virtual Psychedelics Conferences

Digital media company Global Trac Solutions (OTC:PSYC) announced Monday a new joint venture with mushroom producer Minerco (OTC:MINE).

The two companies will co-develop a set of virtual events focused on education around the medicinal potential of psilocybin mushrooms. 

Jamaica-based Minerco specializes in the growth, research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms. The company will benefit from the venture by gaining public exposure of its psilocybin products through Global Trac’s digital platform. 

“We’re thrilled to be able to combine our collective resources to develop and produce virtual conferences and forums in the coming months that we believe will effectively highlight this exciting sector within the psychedelic industry,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO David Flores. 

Minerco CEO Julius Jenge said that his company will have the ability to do real case studies using its own products while Global Trac Solutions tracks the research with its own media platform. 

“This initiative will allow us to host forums with both industry experts and patients who will give real examples of the benefits of Psilocybin and more specifically MINE products,” Jenge added.

The companies expect the first virtual events to go live before May.

Benzinga photo.

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2021: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2021 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets