fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.76
303.28
+ 0.25%
DIA
+ 1.29
297.98
+ 0.43%
SPY
+ 1.66
363.24
+ 0.45%
TLT
-0.18
158.51
-0.11%
GLD
+ 1.65
169.87
+ 0.96%

BevCanna To Buy Naturo Group To Create 'An Unbeatable Combination'

byNina Zdinjak
December 14, 2020 9:53 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
BevCanna To Buy Naturo Group To Create 'An Unbeatable Combination'

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV) (OTCQB:BVNNF), a producer of cannabinoid-infused beverages, will buy Naturo Group Investments Inc., a beverage developer and manufacturer.

The two companies executed a definitive agreement from Dec. 11.

Once the transaction is over, Naturo will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the BevCanna, which will continue to run a joined business of both companies.

This means that BevCanna will now own a portfolio of both ordinary and cannabis-based beverages and wellness products.

Bevcanna agreed to issue 50 million of its shares to purchase all shares of Naturo, and the agreement requires various conditions to close, such as the approval of the CSE, and shareholder approval by Naturo, among others.

Per the deal, BevCanna will fully acquire Naturo’s 40,000 square feet beverage facility, $3.4 million worth beverage manufacturing equipment, a proprietary Health Canada authorized fulvic and humic plant-based mineral formulation, and $10.4 million worth cultivatable land.

BevCanna will also take over Naturo’s $18 million worth onsite alkaline spring water source, and Naturo’s flagship brand Trace, which is sold across more than 3,000 retailers in Canada.

Naturo is known for a plethora of house brands available in Canada, such as London Drugs, Farm Boy, and 7/11. Its latest independently estimated business value was reported between CA$38 million to CA$42 million.

“The joining together of these two companies will be an unbeatable combination,” Marcello Leone, founder of Naturo and CEO of BevCanna said in a statement. “BevCanna is evolving into a comprehensive health and wellness company, and this combination acceralerates that evolution. We’ll now offer one of the most unique and diverse portfolios of beverage and wellness products within both the cannabis and the fulvic and humic mineral plant-based categories. The merger creates significant value to both organizations and brings together two exceptionally experienced teams, forming one of the most innovative beverage and natural health products companies in our industry.”

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis M&A Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelics Industry News Stories Of The Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In This Week’s Edition, We Recap and Countdown the Top 10 Marijuana and Psychedelics Industry News Stories for the Week of December 6th – 13th, 2020. read more

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From December 14, 2020

GAINERS: Empower Clinics (OTC: EPWCF) shares closed up 39.76% at $0.29 read more

Coronavirus Spike Creates Risk For Cannabis MSOs

Cannabis stocks have made a big run since the U.S. election in November. However, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic says the spike in coronavirus cases has created significant near-term risk for multi-state operators. read more

Daily High Club And RAW Natural Rolling Papers Team Up To Launch Subscription Box

Daily High Club, a smoking supplies company and online head shop operator that sells subscription boxes, has partnered with the iconic brand RAW Natural Rolling Papers. read more

New Wave's N2 Logics Acquires Bloom Botanics E-commerce Platform

N2 Logics Inc. has purchased Bloom Botanics, the Europe-based CBD online superstore and provider of complex mushroom blends. read more

More on Cannabis

Best Marijuana Penny Stocks Right Now

Investing in marijuana doesn't have to be expensive. Check out Benzinga's best marijuana penny stocks for 2020: updated daily.

How to Invest in Cannabis Stocks

Learn how to invest in marijuana stocks now. Compare our top recommendations for brokers and find your match to start trading today.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Marijuana?

With all the laws regarding medical marijuana, it can be hard to be sure whether or not yours is covered. Find medical coverage and alternatives here.

Best CBD Softgels

CBD softgels are flavorless, convenient and widely available online. Check out the best CBD softgels online in 2020 and try one for yourself!

Best Cannabis Insurance

Learn how to insure your cannabis business with our top rated cannabis insurance companies. Keep your business and your grow operation safe and protected.

Best Cannabis ETFs

Interested in investing in cannabis? Discover the best marijuana ETFs traded in American and Canadian exchanges and where and how to buy them.