Swisher Sweets, a popular and widely available cigar brand, have an entire not-so-secret image in the cannabis world. Popular in all of America, these cigarillos, or small cigars, are shouted out in countless songs, waved proudly even in prohibition states, and wrap up lots of cannabis each year.

Often abbreviated to 'Swishers', this is just one of the many ways people like to wrap a blunt. Since Swishers, in particular, are of a certain size, they are stamped as the smaller, personal pan pizza version of a blunt — and it's definitely still mighty.

The combo of tobacco and cannabis is especially popular in Europe and the Middle East where hash is the more accessible form of weed, but Swishers are an All-American incarnation.

Steps to roll the perfect Swisher blunt

For some, tobacco is completely off-limits in their cannabis experience,for others it's a special treat to indulge once in a while. But that doesn't matter to the people who can't go without the sweet, spicy, addition of tobacco, be it spliff, blunt, or as fronto leaf sprinkled into the mix.

Step 1

Get a package from a local purveyor, they usually come in packs of two. Select your favorite of the bunch, and break it open from the bottom, which is more conical than the top — where you would light it.

Step 2

Once you have it split, discard the tobacco inside and replace with some well-ground flower that still has some heft, you don't want it powdered or over processed.

Step 3

Roll the edge of the wrap that's facing you into the weed, keeping your fingers evenly placed to make it roughly uniform. Don't worry about perfection. To get the ideal seal, gently moisten and use your lip to fold the wrap onto itself, don't fold with your fingers.

Tip: A good-sized Swisher has about two grams of cannabis inside, but packing it out or going thinner won't cause major issues as you get used to rolling them. While Swishers are a tasty treat, tobacco definitely poses extra risks, so be informed before you make them your everyday consumption style.

The Swisher reputation can't be duplicated. With a unique size and flavor comparable to some cigars, paired with affordability and ease to source, it's no wonder this type of roll has stayed relevant for as long as Swishers have.

