This article was originally published on Weedmaps, and appears here with permission.
Across the states, all-time heat records have been continually overthrown. And as we head deeper into the summer months, these scorching days will only pile up.
Besides seeking shelter under a thick tree or hopping into an icy shower, consider cannabis as another helpful cooling option. Since it can essentially be infused to any number of products, cannabis's summertime influence will keep you feeling chilled and refreshed.
Below, check out our tips, tricks, and infused products to help you cool down during the heatwave.
Cooling topicals
Nothing feels more invigorating than slathering refrigerated aloe or lotion onto angry, burnt skin. Even better if they're infused with healing CBD or THC. If you're in a pinch and can't find an infused product near you, add a few drops of infused oil — homemade or otherwise — to your favorite lotion or gel and shake it up before throwing it in the cooler or fridge.
Topicals on the go
CBD Infused Aloe Vera Gel | Sativa Valley Essentials
Flushed with soothing ingredients such as chamomile and green tea, along with 30 milligrams of CBD, this infused Aloe Vera Gel from Sativa Valley Essentials will be a lifesaver after a long day under the sun.
Available: Nationwide
CBD Cool Stick | Wildflower
Ultra-moisturizing coconut and shea mix with cooling peppermint in Wildflower's 300 milligram CBD Cool Stick. Keep it in your beach bag for quick access to localized relief.
Available: Nationwide
Infused summer treats
Time to break out the ice cream, popsicles, and frozen fruit after a sweltering hike. But if your local ice cream man isn't stocking up on anything happy and green, simply mix some flavored tincture into your juice or tea of choice and fill up a few ice trays with the concoction. Freeze and enjoy an elevated evening.
Treats we love
THC Potsicles | CannaKush
There are popsicles infused with alcohol, so why not weed? CannaKush answered the call with their 25 milligram THC infused “Potsicles” that are as sweet as they are stoney.
Available: Oklahoma
Hibiscus Ginger CBD Ice Cream | Cloud Cups
Crank up the AC and fill your freezer with a pint or two of the Hibiscus Ginger CBD Ice Cream from Cloud Cups. Not feeling the flavor? Choose up to 13 different tastes and cool down on your own terms. If you live in Philidelphia, orders can be picked up right from their store.
Available: Nationwide
Vaping products
You may be staying away from lighting up straight flower due to the harsh smoke and fire. If so, now's the time to consider a vape. Most are lightweight and easy-to-use, and if you're out and about, there's no worry of weed smoke getting into the lungs or the campgrounds of those around you.
Our favorite vapes
Sativa Lemon Disposable Vape Pen | Wana Edibles
Though we always aim to promote environmentally friendly practices, we also understand that disposable vape pens can help a number of people access cannabis with ease — especially if it's your first time vaping. Wana Edibles' Sativa Lemon Vape Pen will give you the boost you need to make it through these 100 degrees (or more) days.
Available: Colorado
Green Dream Live Resin Cartridge | Full Spec Vape
Fresh and flavorful, Full Spec's Live Resin Cartridges are part of a line of high-terpene cartridges aimed at bringing you the best vaping experience through taste and effects. Green Dream is the perfect summer companion, delivering terpy goodness and light euphoria all day long. We've been pulling on their vape pods all season.
Available: Washington
Ice cold cannabis drinks
Mix up a few piña chilladas before soaking up the sun by the pool — it's easy to sling canna-cocktails with a tincture of choice or infused simple syrup. Your friends will love the weedy spin on this tropical staple — or any of your favorite icy drinks.
What we're drinking
THC Infused Sparkling Cucumber Citron | Calexo
Not much of a bartender? No worries, fill your cooler with Calexo's Cucumber Citron sparkling beverage for a simple, breezy drinkable. With 10 milligrams THC per bottle, it's both refreshing and elevating.
Available: California
Cold Brew Coffee THC | Somatik
A wake and bake deliverance, Somatik's Cold Brew Coffee offers 10 milligrams of THC with a rush of caffeine. If you need to cool off right when you wake up, don't start boiling water, grab this buzzy brew instead.
Available: California
Featured image by Ethan Robertson/Unsplash
Read the original Article on Weedmaps.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
