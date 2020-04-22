Grassroots Expands Cultivation Center, Looks To Hire Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Grassroots Cannabis has finalized the expansion of its Maryland-based cultivation center, enhancing its production capabilities.

The Taneytown-based cultivation center has grown its footprint from 20,200 square feet to 55,000 square feet, which enables it to grow significantly more cannabis plants that should yield more than two times as many cannabis products.

What’s more, during the COVID-19 crisis when the cannabis industry has experienced many layoffs, Grassroots will actually increase the number of its employees by 35% with this expansion. The company said it is looking to hire across all sectors, such as cultivation, harvest, trim, processing, packaging, sales, and security.

"As an essential business, now more than ever our teams are leaning in to our mission and core values,” Grassroots parter Andy Cohen said in a statement. "With this expansion, we are able to hire more staff to produce and deliver our trusted products to more patients in this time of need."

In addition, Grassroots noted it has just finalized its first harvest, and it will start with the sales of the products to address the current product shortage in the state of Maryland.

Grassroots, based in Chicago, runs two Herbology dispensaries in Gaithersburg and Westminster. The company has implemented all the advised and necessary precaution measures to maintain that its facilities remain clean and safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo courtesy of Grassroots Cannabis