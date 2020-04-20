Market Overview

Rebel Coast Expands Product Portfolio With Sparkling Wine And Seltzers
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 11:42am   Comments
Rebel Coast Expands Product Portfolio With Sparkling Wine And Seltzers

Cannabis-infused beverages producer Rebel Coast announced Monday an expansion of its product portfolio.

The Torrance, California-based company plans to launch five new products, while at the same time refreshing the brand appearance of some of its existing products.

Sauvage, Rebel Coast's inaugural product and considered the world’s first cannabis-infused wine, along with Pink Passion will be offered in sparkling blend varieties.

Furthermore, it will also introduce new bubbly seltzers in three different flavors: lemon lime, mixed berry, and black cherry.

Each 12-ounce product will have 10 milligrams of THC.

Rebel Coast expects new products to reach consumers by May 15, in some California dispensaries and online, with a retail price of $8.00 per can.

"All of our new products bring people the same delicious, low calorie, alcohol-alternative they have come to love and expect from Rebel Coast," Rebel Coast CEO Josh Lizotte said in a statement. "Our goal is to become the go-to house of cannabis-infused beverages, and these new innovations are absolutely a step in the right direction. We will continue to be bold and curate a memorable experience for our customers– it is the customer experience that we hold sacred."

Lizotte said he wants to create products that do more than just "get you high."

"We want all Rebel Coast beverages to accompany and enhance the good moments in life," he added.

Rebel Coast is said to be one of the first companies to develop a dependable procedure of efficiently extracting alcohol from wine and infusing it with cannabis’ active ingredients while keeping the flavor.

Photo courtesy of Rebel Coast

