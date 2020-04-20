Market Overview

Israeli Cannabis Edibles Developer Partners With Nana's Secret
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2020 11:01am   Comments
Israeli Cannabis Edibles Developer Partners With Nana's Secret

Cannibble Foodtech confirmed Monday it has signed a letter of intent with edibles manufacturer Nana’s Secret.

The two companies are expected to eventually enter a definitive agreement, under which Cannibble will produce original edibles for Nana’s Secret.

The letter of intent also pushes for the distribution of both Nana’s Secret and The Pelicann edibles across California and Washington, and to allow Cannibble to import and distribute Nana’s Secret products to Israel where it is based.

"Cannibble invested endless amount of efforts in a super-short time to have its products on the shelves in North America, under the brand 'The Pelicann',” Cannibble CEO Yoav Bar Joseph said in a statement. “We are excited to learn that our products are so unique with high quality that other major and famous edibles manufacturers as Nana's Secrets are teaming up with us to create and sell new infused edibles products covering the entire spectrum of active cannabinoids for medical and recreational use."

Cecilia Sivertson, owner and CEO of Nana’s Secret, also praised the collaboration.

“I have been blessed with an opportunity to work with a group of men who are as eager to create clean safe products for patients everywhere and to replace the deadly pharmaceuticals we have on the market today," she said. "I am looking forward to a long lasting relationship developing new products with my new team."

Last year, Cannabile Foodetch raised $1 million, and currently, it's on its second fundraising round. It has plans to go public, reaching one of the biggest stock exchanges this year.

Photo courtesy of Cannibble

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

