'Psyched': MindMed Acquires Rights For LSD Research, NewLeaf Brands To Purchase Mushroom Company
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 14, 2020 8:43am   Comments
Psyched is a bi-monthly column covering the most important developments in the industry of medicinal psychedelics. We hope you follow us periodically as we report on the growth of this exciting new industry.

MindMed Inks Deal With Switzerland University For Rights On LSD Research

Neuro-pharmaceutical and psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc. (NEO: MMED) has acquired exclusive rights to data, compounds, and patents for research with LSD and other psychedelics from the Liechti laboratory in Switzerland’s University Hospital Basel. The company released an announcement on April 1.

"Over the past decade we have amassed the largest collection of clinical trials around LSD," said Matthias Liechti, who heads the psychedelics research lab at University Hospital Basel. 

MindMed has a special interest in a Phase 2 clinical trial on high-dose LSD treatment for anxiety currently being conducted by Liechti’s lab. The company will also work under the direction of Dr. Liechti to continue developing therapy with LSD micro-dose as a potential treatment for adult ADHD.

Through future commercial clinical drug trials, the goal is to turn LSD into an FDA approved medicine as a way to treat mental illnesses.

NewLeaf Brands Signs LOI to Purchase Mushroom Company

CBD and lifestyle company NewLeaf Brands (CSE: NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) signed a letter of intent dated April 6 to acquire Mydecine Group.

Mydecine is a Colorado-based company that aims to become a leader in cultivation, processing, and R&D for psychoactive mushrooms and its derivative products.

While psilocybin, the active compound found in “magic” mushrooms was decriminalized in Denver last year, sale is still illegal and punishable by law.

NewLeaf has committed to the purchase of 100% of Mydecine shares for the sum of $850,000, to be paid in NewLeaf shares.

“Given that we are located in the home state to first decriminalize psilocybin in the U.S., the Company has had a unique opportunity to get a jump on the potential industry as a whole,” said Joshua Bartch, CEO of NewLeaf Brands. “We share a common vision of Mydecine in the sense of seeing the vast potential of mycology [mushroom science] as a whole, not just the compound psilocybin.”

MicroDose Psychedelics Conference To Be Held Online on April 14-15

MicroDose.Buzz and The Conscious Fund will hold a Virtual Conference on Psychedelic Medicine.

The event features almost 100 speakers including Dennis McKenna, along with CEOs, investors, scientists, researchers and regulators like Robin Carhart-Harris, Ronan Levy, and Paul Austin.

The conference begins on Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST and continues into Wednesday. Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite, starting at $40

Cover picture based on photo from Unsplash

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

