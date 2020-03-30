Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hollister Biosciences Buys Venom Extracts In 'Highly Accretive' Deal
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 30, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:
Hollister Biosciences Buys Venom Extracts In 'Highly Accretive' Deal

Cannabis company Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRFsaid Monday it has closed on the previously announced purchase of an Arizona-based cannabis extract brand, Venom Extracts.

Last year, Venom Brands disclosed revenue of CA$16.4 million ($11.58 million), reaching positive EBITDA of over CA$2.4 million from its line of cannabis concentrates and cartridges, according to the press release. The company is projecting record first-quarter revenue. 

The all-stock purchase price of CA$20 million has a transaction multiple of 1.2x 2019 revenue, according to Hollister. 

Seventy perfect of the price will be paid upfront, while the remaining 30% will be released once set milestones are reached or by Dec. 31, 2021. Consideration of CA$20 million is to be paid via the issuance of 70.39 million Hollister common shares to Venom Extracts shareholders, and another 29.61 million shares are set to be paid to certain ex shareholders of Venom Extracts.

"We are extremely pleased to complete this transformational and highly accretive acquisition," Carl Saling, founder and CEO of Hollister Biosciences, said in a statement. 

"Our acquisition of Venom Extracts bolts on substantial revenue and EBITDA to Hollister, while providing Venom Extracts the ability to expand its offering of premium branded product into the California marketplace. Likewise, our acquisition also allows Hollister to introduce its products into the Arizona and Nevada marketplaces through Venom Extracts' existing distribution channels."

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HSTRF)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana And Psychedelic Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Hollister Biosciences To Purchase Venom Extracts For CA$20M
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Cannabis Extracts Venom ExtractsCannabis M&A News Markets Best of Benzinga

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$8.09
0.0225
+ 0.28%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$12.12
0.01
+ 0.08%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$4.73
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$254.00
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
10th Annual Cannabis Industry Lobby Days
May 19, 2020 - May 21, 2020
WASHINGTON, D.C.
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga