Female-Led Cannabis Law Firm Rebrands, Adds M&A Practice

The female-led cannabis law firm Clark Neubert LLP is rebranding.

The California-based firm announced Tuesday that it has changed its name to Clark Howell LLP.

Furthermore, the company has also decided the broaden the scope of its professional services by adding mergers and acquisitions and commercial real estate to its practice areas.

Ariel Clark and Nicole Howell (formerly Neubert) co-founded the firm in 2006, establishing their names among the first women in California to launch their own company dedicated solely to the cannabis industry and regulatory law.

The company offers its professional services across California, with established offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, Mt. Shasta, Santa Cruz and Santa Monica.

In 2018, it was acknowledged by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the top five cannabis companies in the U.S.

“We understand California’s cannabis market because we’ve been present, as lawyers and activists, at every step of its development,” Clark said in a statement. “We’ve seen and guided clients through it all.”

Howell added: “From bet-the-company deals, to navigating regulatory surprises, to launching brand-new products, we have one objective: Crafting and closing the right deal for our clients’ goals.”

Clark Howell LLP founding partners Ariel Clark, left, and Nicole Howell. Courtesy photo.