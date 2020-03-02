Market Overview

Sarah Silverman To Host Comedy Fundraiser On Behalf Of Initiative Promoting Gender Equality In Cannabis
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 02, 2020 1:11pm   Comments
The Initiative, a business accelerator focused on promoting gender equality in the cannabis industry, announced Monday it will organize a comedy fundraiser, Sarah Silverman & Friends. The event will be held on March 3 at Largo at the Coronet in Los Angeles.

All proceeds from the show will be used to support The Initiative's projects concentrated on cannabis criminal reform and social justice.

While Sarah Silverman will be the hostess, attendees will also enjoy the performances of comedians Reggie Watts, Beth Stelling, and Doug Benson. VIP guests and sponsors will have the honor to meet with Sarah.

The show is backed by the longest-running cannabis investment fund, Poseidon Asset Management, and a law firm, Tonkon Torp.

"White males should not have a monopoly on the cannabis space, and I love white males, I have many white male friends," Silverman said in a press release.

“We are so excited for this show," said Amy Margolis, founder of The Initiative. "The Initiative has been working hard to support female founders in this space and has made an ongoing commitment to equity and social justice. We know that, with Sarah’s partnership and her dedication to seeing women and people impacted by the drug war succeed, we can continue to grow our mission and expand our reach."

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Flickr

