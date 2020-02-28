Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Columbia Care CEO Talks Data, Transparency, Consumer Focus: 'We're At An Inflection Point'
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:
Columbia Care CEO Talks Data, Transparency, Consumer Focus: 'We're At An Inflection Point'

The cannabis market is changing more quickly than anyone expected, Columbia Care Inc. (OTC: CCHWF) CEO Nicholas Vita said this week at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami Beach.

Two-Pronged No More

The industry is at a crossroads, the cannabis CEO said: companies must realize that average consumers no longer fall into two buckets.

“We’re at an inflection point,” he said in reference to differentiating with a product innovation focus.

“We’ve decided that adult-use and medical are two different industries, but they’re really not.”

Vita told Benzinga conference attendees that average consumers no longer fit cannabis stereotypes.

Tickets to the next Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Detroit, Michigan April 1 are available now.

Deriving Actionable Insights

Cannabis businesses must leverage data to differentiate and deliver on demand, Vita said.

“It’s about what the market expects,” he said.

Using aggregated data from surveys, studies, leaders and institutions is extremely important in deriving improved solutions that cater to emerging demands, the CEO said.

Consumers want new cannabis solutions that quickly activate or can be ingested in different forms, he said.

“People will need to make a choice if they will take a Tylenol or something with cannabis,” Vita said, referring to Columbia Care’s hard-pressed, fast-release tablet that delivers on demand.

Posted-In: Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Columbia CareCannabis News Events Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCHWF)

10 Pitches From Leading Cannabis Companies On Their Vision, Brands
Utah's Medical Cannabis Program Kicks Off March 1
Every OTC Markets Company That Will Be At The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference Next Week
Biggest Cannabis Investing Conference To Hit Florida Begins Next Week
The Historic Fontainebleau Hotel Takes On A New Decade, Welcoming A Cannabis Event For The First Time Ever
Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference To Feature 3 Keynote Speakers in Miami
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$9.60
-0.07
- 0.72%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$5.60
+ 0%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$14.19
+ 0%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$297.70
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 213 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
Women in Cannabis Summit
April 11, 2020
BURLINGTON, VT
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
April 10, 2020 - April 12, 2020
MONTREAL, QC
Cannabis Conference 2020
April 21, 2020 - April 23, 2020
LAS VEGAS, NV
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga