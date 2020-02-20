Hollister Biosciences Launches HashBone MiniBones Pre-Rolls, Predicts High Demand
California-based cannabis company Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL) announced Thursday the launch of its 5-pack of .5g hash-infused pre-rolls, HashBone MiniBones, via its Hollister Cannabis Co division.
The company’s distribution partner, Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) was chosen as the sole distributor of HashBone Mini Bones, which are expected to be launched by April 1 with a price target of $30 (plus tax).
Hollister Biosciences predicts demand for 65,000 units of the product for this year.
Each 1G HashBone contains a pair of sativa, hybrid or indica strains, it is hand-packed, and a blend of 25% cold water bubble hash made by the company and 75% high-quality flower from California’s Central Coast,
"Our customers have been requesting a multi pack HashBone that would be great on the go. We are thrilled to launch the 5-pack mini bone hash infused pre rolls,” Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister Biosciences said in a statement.
