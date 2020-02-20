Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hollister Biosciences Launches HashBone MiniBones Pre-Rolls, Predicts High Demand
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 20, 2020 8:59am   Comments
Share:

California-based cannabis company Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE:HOLL) announced Thursday the launch of its 5-pack of .5g hash-infused pre-rolls, HashBone MiniBones, via its Hollister Cannabis Co division.

The company’s distribution partner, Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE:INDS) was chosen as the sole distributor of HashBone Mini Bones, which are expected to be launched by April 1 with a price target of $30 (plus tax).

Hollister Biosciences predicts demand for 65,000 units of the product for this year.

Related Link: Hollister Biosciences, Tommy Chong Partner On THC-CBD Elixir

Each 1G HashBone contains a pair of sativa, hybrid or indica strains, it is hand-packed, and a blend of 25% cold water bubble hash made by the company and 75% high-quality flower from California’s Central Coast,

"Our customers have been requesting a multi pack HashBone that would be great on the go. We are thrilled to launch the 5-pack mini bone hash infused pre rolls,” Carl Saling, CEO of Hollister Biosciences said in a statement.

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Page not found • Benzinga

Not Found

Contributor, Benzinga

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga 2020

Advertiser Disclosure: TD Ameritrade, Inc. and Accretive Capital LLC are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s services and products.

Page not found • Benzinga

Not Found

Contributor, Benzinga

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga 2020

Advertiser Disclosure: TD Ameritrade, Inc. and Accretive Capital LLC are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s services and products.

Page not found • Benzinga

Not Found

Contributor, Benzinga

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga 2020

Advertiser Disclosure: TD Ameritrade, Inc. and Accretive Capital LLC are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s services and products.

Page not found • Benzinga

Not Found

Contributor, Benzinga

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga 2020

Advertiser Disclosure: TD Ameritrade, Inc. and Accretive Capital LLC are separate, unaffiliated companies and are not responsible for each other’s services and products.

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga