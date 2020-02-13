Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

LeafWorks Raises $1M In Series A Funding Round Led By Bonaventure Equity
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 13, 2020 1:25pm   Comments
Share:
LeafWorks Raises $1M In Series A Funding Round Led By Bonaventure Equity

Cannabis, hemp and herbal-oriented genetics company LeafWorks Inc. said Wednesday it has raised $1 million in a Series A round led by a cannabis venture capital firm, Bonaventure Equity, LLC.

In this manner, LeafWorks became the first cannabis and hemp company to obtain financial support from Bonaventure Equity in the biotech sectors, the company said. LeafWorks plans to use the cash raised in the funding round to support its growth and to become “the standard third-party verification provider.”

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

“Bonaventure Equity’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility makes them the ideal partner to help scale our business,” LeafWorks Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Kerin Law, PhD said in a statement. “Aside from entrepreneurial expertise and capital, we appreciate BVE’s confidence that LeafWorks’ genetic technology will transform the exploding cannabis/hemp vertical into a more sustainable and transparent supply chain for all. This is the first step in our funding journey and we look forward to our future, continued growth.”

Ross O’Brien Bonaventure Equity, LLC Founder & CEO commented on its support, “We look to invest in companies that can change the world. We believe LeafWorks is at the start of a story that will become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. LeafWorks will have a profound global impact that will improve the global marketplace for cannabis and herbs.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Financing Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.23
0.0421
+ 0.68%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.87
0.09
+ 0.57%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$10.95
-0.0172
- 0.16%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$337.59
0.15
+ 0.04%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
NECANN New England Cannabis Convention
April 3, 2020 - April 4, 2020
CHICAGO, IL
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga