Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Zealand Cannabis Company Helius Therapeutics Raises $12.8M
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 10, 2020 1:23pm   Comments
Share:
New Zealand Cannabis Company Helius Therapeutics Raises $12.8M

New Zealand cannabis company Helius Therapeutics has raised NZ$20 million ($12.8 million) to support facility expansion and clinical trials, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

The company plans to transform itself into a vertically-integrated cannabis company from the one doing research exclusively, once the medical cannabis industry begins in New Zealand this April, according to the outlet.

"This will be a combination of expanding our main site, which is a precision-controlled (good agricultural and collection practices) indoor facility in East Tamaki, Auckland, while developing our second site under glass, focused on CBD production," co-CEO Paul Manning said in a statement.

The new capital will be also used for the support of clinical studies, as the company has already entered a memorandum of understanding with two clinical trial groups: Southern Clinical Trial Group, and Lakeland Clinical Trial Group.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

In addition, the company plans to double the size of its cultivation facility and to attain European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification this year.

Last year, Helius raised NZ$15 million, attaining in that manner a stable financial position.

"We have no debt and presently the entire NZ$20 million in additional funding is available to execute our strategy," Manning said.

Posted-In: Marijuana Business Daily New ZealandCannabis News Financing Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.20
-0.1466
- 2.31%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$15.90
-0.17
- 1.06%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.21
-0.0937
- 0.83%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$333.27
1.025
+ 0.31%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga