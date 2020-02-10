New Zealand Cannabis Company Helius Therapeutics Raises $12.8M

New Zealand cannabis company Helius Therapeutics has raised NZ$20 million ($12.8 million) to support facility expansion and clinical trials, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

The company plans to transform itself into a vertically-integrated cannabis company from the one doing research exclusively, once the medical cannabis industry begins in New Zealand this April, according to the outlet.

"This will be a combination of expanding our main site, which is a precision-controlled (good agricultural and collection practices) indoor facility in East Tamaki, Auckland, while developing our second site under glass, focused on CBD production," co-CEO Paul Manning said in a statement.

The new capital will be also used for the support of clinical studies, as the company has already entered a memorandum of understanding with two clinical trial groups: Southern Clinical Trial Group, and Lakeland Clinical Trial Group.

In addition, the company plans to double the size of its cultivation facility and to attain European Union Good Manufacturing Practice certification this year.

Last year, Helius raised NZ$15 million, attaining in that manner a stable financial position.

"We have no debt and presently the entire NZ$20 million in additional funding is available to execute our strategy," Manning said.