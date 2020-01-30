Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TerrAscend Subsidiary Obtains Medical Marijuana Processor License
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 30, 2020 10:36am   Comments
Share:
TerrAscend Subsidiary Obtains Medical Marijuana Processor License

TerrAscend Corp. (CSE:TER)(OTC: TRSSF) announced Thursday that its subsidiary TerrAscend Utah, LLC obtained approval for a medical cannabis processor license by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. TerrAscend Utah's processing facility will be based in St George, Utah.

"We are pleased St. George will have a company like TerrAscend in our community," Jeriah Threlfall, President, St George Economic Development said in a statement. "TerrAscend has a proven record of pharmaceutical research and development of products that meet the high standards our state policymakers intended when they passed the law."

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

Jason Ackerman, TerrAscend's Executive Chairman also commented on the milestone.

"We are thrilled to have been chosen by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food for a Medical Cannabis Processor License," Ackerman said. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of the St. George community and serving the patients of Utah. We will begin the process of transferring TerrAscend's cannabis processing and product manufacturing know-how, as well as our house of brands, to meet patients' needs as soon as possible."

TerrAscend is considered to be the first and only cannabis company with a license for sale in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

The company’s shares traded at $2.40 per share on Thursday morning.

Posted-In: medical marijuana UtahCannabis News Markets

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TRSSF)

The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Rebound Hard And Many More News
TerrAscend Obtains New Jersey Cultivation Permit
TerrAscend Completes $33.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
-0.0609
- 0.88%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.94
-0.0419
- 0.35%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$325.62
-1
- 0.31%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.10
0.01
+ 0.06%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga