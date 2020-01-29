Illegal Vapes In Los Angeles Found To Contain Various Additives

California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control issued a press release this week, reporting about a three-day enforcement operation in December, during which it has confiscated more than 10,000 illegal vape pens from unlicensed cannabis retailers in Los Angeles.

“The operation resulted in 125 arrests, seizure of more than two tons of cannabis and cannabis products worth more than $10 million, and the seizure of 11 illegal firearms,” the report said.

What’s more, after random testing of confiscated cannabis products, it was discovered that most of the samples had hidden additives, of which some were likely dangerous, and much lower levels of THC than labeled. For instance, there was one vape cartridge with a label that states the oil has 80-85% THC, but in reality, it had only 33%.

More precisely, the California Department of Public Health reported 75% of tested vape cartridges had undisclosed additives, and cutting agents like Vitamin E, Vitamin E Acetate, Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCT), Propylene Glycol (PG), and Polyethylene Glycol (PEG).

“The prevalence of dirty and dangerous vape pens at unlicensed cannabis stores demonstrate how important it is for consumers to purchase cannabis goods from licensed retailers, which are required to sell products that meet state testing and labeling standards,” Bureau Chief Lori Ajax said in a statement. “We urge consumers to scan the QR code to confirm that a business is licensed.”

The Bureau reminded that consumers have a convenient way of scanning QR codes on products, as they can just use their smartphones, and a scanned QR code will be checked for the cannabis retailer’s license status.