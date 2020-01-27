Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

192 Medical Marijuana Facilities In Missouri Obtain Licenses, Sales Expected This Spring
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 11:28am   Comments
Share:
192 Medical Marijuana Facilities In Missouri Obtain Licenses, Sales Expected This Spring

Department of Health and Senior Services announced Jan. 23 it has commenced the issuance of 192 licenses for medical marijuana dispensary facilities. The very next day, DHSS released a full list of licenses that were awarded, as well as which applications were denied.

The department was obliged by the constitutional amendment that voters backed in 2018 to license at least 192 dispensaries, according to St.Louis Public Radio. Out of those 192 dispensaries, each state’s congressional district should have 24.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

DHSS could have issued more licenses, but they decided for 192 to test if the minimum set by the constitutional amendment was enough to answer the state’s needs.

“In early 2019, DHSS commissioned an independent study from the University of Missouri to determine how many licenses would be necessary to meet Missouri’s demand,” said Lisa Cox, a spokeswoman for DHSS. “The results showed it would be many years before the medical marijuana market would be likely to sustain even the minimum number of licenses mandated by the Constitution.”

In addition, the department announced it will release seed-to-sale facility certifications on Jan. 31. According to St.Louis Public Radio, DHSS expects medical marijuana sales to commence this spring.

Posted-In: medical marijuana MissouriCannabis Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.64
-0.3317
- 4.76%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.49
-0.5293
- 4.4%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.78
-0.618
- 3.55%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$324.43
-4.33
- 1.32%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga