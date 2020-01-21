Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ignite Announces Expansion Of Product Offerings With New Division - IGNITE Beverages
Natan Ponieman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 21, 2020 12:45pm   Comments
Share:
Ignite Announces Expansion Of Product Offerings With New Division - IGNITE Beverages

Cannabis lifestyle brand Ignite International Brands Ltd (CSE:BILZ) (OTCQX: BILZF) has announced the launch of a new product division called IGNITE Beverages.

The company’s portfolio of branded apparel, CBD and THC products will be expanded with the inclusion of beverage products. The launch of the division is accompanied by the launch of its first product, an alkaline PH9 water, branded for enhanced hydration. The products will be distributed and sold across the United States.

While the first product does not contain any cannabis derivatives, the company said additional beverage products will be released, although the firm has not established whether the following products will contain THC or CBD.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"We're excited to enter a new market segment and deliver our customers new best-in-class IGNITE products that will help them improve their performance, enjoyment, and hydration," said Ignite International President Curtis Heffernan.

Ignite was co-founded by Dan Bilzerian. The company sells CBD oil and vape products as part of a high-end global cannabis brand.

Related Links:

Traveling For Cannabis: Edibles Most Popular Product, Colorado Favorite Destination

Ignite International Completes Second Series Of Debenture Offering

Posted-In: Curtis Heffernan Dan Bilzerian IgniteCannabis Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILZ + BILZF)

Data: Cannabis M&A And Raises Tanking Hard As 2020 Approaches
Ignite International Completes Second Series Of Debenture Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.56
-0.19
- 1.01%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.87
-0.0737
- 0.57%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.49
0.0272
+ 0.36%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$332.00
0.03
+ 0.01%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
The 6th Annual New England Cannabis Convention
March 20, 2020 - March 22, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga