Ignite Announces Expansion Of Product Offerings With New Division - IGNITE Beverages

Cannabis lifestyle brand Ignite International Brands Ltd (CSE:BILZ) (OTCQX: BILZF) has announced the launch of a new product division called IGNITE Beverages.

The company’s portfolio of branded apparel, CBD and THC products will be expanded with the inclusion of beverage products. The launch of the division is accompanied by the launch of its first product, an alkaline PH9 water, branded for enhanced hydration. The products will be distributed and sold across the United States.

While the first product does not contain any cannabis derivatives, the company said additional beverage products will be released, although the firm has not established whether the following products will contain THC or CBD.

Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference returns to Miami Feb. 24-25 with North America's largest B2B cannabis gathering, bringing together capital, cannabis executives, thought leaders and more!

"We're excited to enter a new market segment and deliver our customers new best-in-class IGNITE products that will help them improve their performance, enjoyment, and hydration," said Ignite International President Curtis Heffernan.

Ignite was co-founded by Dan Bilzerian. The company sells CBD oil and vape products as part of a high-end global cannabis brand.

Related Links:

Traveling For Cannabis: Edibles Most Popular Product, Colorado Favorite Destination

Ignite International Completes Second Series Of Debenture Offering