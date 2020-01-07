C3 Industries Completes 7,000-Plant Michigan Cannabis Cultivation Facility

C3 Industries, a cannabis producer and retailer from Michigan, announced Tuesday that it has completed the construction of a 36,000-square-foot indoor cultivation facility that will produce marijuana for both the medical and recreational markets.

The Michigan market is facing supply shortages in the wake of the Dec. 1 kickoff of adult use sales.

The facility went online in November and is expected to reach full capacity in the first quarter of 2020, the company said.

The Webberville facility will product cannabis for products sold under the Cloud Cover Cannabis brand.

C3's first cultivation facility in Portland, Oregon opened in 2018 and won first place for best sativa flower at the 2019 Oregon Cannabis Cup, the company said.

This Webberville operation includes indoor cultivation, hydrocarbon extraction, a distillation center and packaging and distribution. It's expected to hold about 7,000 plants and almost 100 varieties.

"C3 has spent several years developing a proprietary blueprint for a cannabis cultivation and manufacturing facility, combined with one of the most experienced cultivation and processing teams in the industry today," said Joel Ruggiero,C3's co-founder and chief horticultural officer.

"This new facility was designed with the most sophisticated technology and equipment, allowing us to operate a clean facility using industry-leading horticultural practices."

Photo courtesy of C3 Industries.