Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quebec Issues Canada's Most Rigid Age Restriction For Cannabis Consumption
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 10:39am   Comments
Share:
Quebec Issues Canada's Most Rigid Age Restriction For Cannabis Consumption

Recreational cannabis consumers in Quebec under the age of 21 won’t be allowed to legally purchase or possess cannabis as of Jan. 1, according to The Canadian Press.

This measure was pushed by the Coalition Avenir Quebec government this fall, with the motive of limiting youth marijuana use.

Public health experts and public policymakers have agreed that the measure won’t serve its purpose, as the majority of young consumers will probably continue to use the drug, turning to illegal sources, according to the Press. 

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

In Canada, the federal law requires the minimum age of 18 for recreational cannabis consumers, but provinces and territories are allowed to make their own regulations.

All the other provinces have set the legal age for cannabis consumption to 19 except Alberta, which follows the federal law and finds 18 to be old enough for consumption.

Under the new regulation, Quebec becomes the province with the strictest age restriction in Canada.

Related Links:

Green Thumb Industries Opens New Rise Cannabis Retail Store In Lakewood, First In The City

Nabis Posts Q4 Financial Results

Posted-In: The Canadian PressCannabis Government News Regulations Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.41
0.1392
+ 1.24%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.29
0.0653
+ 1.05%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.32
0.1109
+ 0.68%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$321.19
0.0587
+ 0.02%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
Seed to Sale Show
February 18, 2020 - February 19, 2020
BOSTON, MA
Northeast Cannabis Business Conference
February 19, 2020 - February 20, 2020
BOSTON, MA
see all
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Likes New Michaels CEO, But Still Bearish On Near-Term Stock Prospects