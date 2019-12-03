Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Namaste's CannMart Labs Enters Licensing Agreement With Phyto Extractions
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 12:58pm   Comments
Share:

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTC: NXTTF) said Monday that its subsidiary, CannMart Labs Inc., has signed a licensing agreement with Phyto Extractions. As per the agreement, CannMart Labs will attain a license to use Phyto trademark on specific cannabis products like vaporizing pen cartridges and batteries, among others.

In addition, the agreement allows for CannMart Labs to assign those rights to Namaste’s wholly-owned subsidiary CannMart Inc.

The company is working on adding Phyto’s products to its online marketplace, CannMart.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"Phyto Extractions is an established brand name in the Canadian cannabis marketplace and we welcome their innovative products to the CannMart everything cannabis store and distribution channel," Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste Technologies Inc., said in a statement.

"Competition is heating up in Canada with the upcoming launch of cannabis derivative products following recent regulations referred to as Cannabis 2.0 and Namaste is committed to working with leading cannabis brands, such as Phyto, to get high quality products to customers. Phyto has a history in the Canadian marketplace and is well known with our current customer base."

Namaste’s stock closed Monday’s session at 26 cents per share.

Posted-In: CannMart Labs Phyto ExtractionsCannabis News Contracts Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NXTTF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Cannmart Extends Provincial Business Channel, B2B Market Expected To Continue Growing As A Result
Cannabis 2.0: The Companies Entering Canada's New Edible, Concentrate, Topical Market
The Week In Cannabis: MedMen And Hexo See Big Losses, While Psychedelics And Hemp Thrive
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.05
-0.1293
- 1.06%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$308.39
-3.268
- 1.05%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.85
0.0551
+ 0.81%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.92
+ 0%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Bank Of America Initiates Fiserv Bullish, Says First Data Deal Has Strategic Rationale